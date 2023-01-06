Central loses to Fort Collins By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jan 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Central High School girls’ basketball team had a chance to upset Class 6A Fort Collins on the road, but faltered down the stretch in a 61-49 loss on Thursday night.The Warriors (6-3) overcame a sluggish first quarter and scored 20 points in the second to trail 33-30 at halftime. But they went cold as the Lambkins (4-4) got hot coming out of the break.Fort Collins outscored Central 15-4 in the third quarter, which limited the impact of a 15-point fourth quarter from Central.Krystyna Manzanrez led Central with 20 points, 12 of which came in the second quarter. Brynn Wagner had three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Alex Wagner scored eight.Forty-seven of Fort Collins’ points came from Avery Alcaraz (27) and Paige Fry (20).The Warriors continue their Front Range gauntlet today at Douglas County and at Centaurus on Saturday.Summit 38, Palisade 29: Palisade’s offense struggled in its return to the court at Summit.The Bulldogs (3-8) scored in double figures in only one quarter in the loss — being limited to two points in the first quarter, six in the third and nine in the fourth.Palisade’s defense did improve in the fourth, allowing the Tigers (2-5) only three points on one basket and a free throw.Boys BasketballPalisade rode a stellar second quarter to end a three-game losing streak and open the new year right with a 54-48 win over Summit.The Bulldogs (6-5) trailed after the first quarter but made sure to enter halftime on a high note. They outscored the Tigers 18-6 in the period and opened it on a 7-2 run.Summit (1-5) either outscored or tied Palisade in the other three quarters.Luke Fay and Josh Zotto scored 16 points each for Palisade 