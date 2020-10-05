Central High School’s tough nonleague schedule has the Warriors ready for the state softball tournament, and it also helped them secure a first-round home game.
Central (13-3) played five teams that made the state tournament — all on the road — and went 3-2 in those games to earn the No. 8 seed in the 16-team tournament.
The Warriors will host No. 9 Legend (12-4) either Tuesday or Wednesday, with those details to be finalized today.
Palisade (14-2) received the No. 13 seed in the Class 4A tournament and plays at No. 4 Mead (14-2) in the first round.
The Colorado High School Activities Association altered the original format of the state tournament, which had been planned as a one-day event at Aurora Sports Park.
Instead, the eight higher seeds will host the first round, which will be played either Tuesday or Wednesday. The quarterfinals are at the four higher remaining seeds on Thursday.
The state final four then moves to Aurora Sports Park on Saturday for the semifinals and championship games in all three classifications.
The format change cuts down on the number of people at the site and gives fans a chance to watch their teams play at home.
Delta (12-4) earned the No. 10 seed in the Class 3A tournament and will travel to the eastern plains to play at No. 7 Limon (13-3), with Cedaredge (10-6) the No. 15 seed and playing at No. 2 University (13-3) in Greeley.
Seeding was based on the state RPI, which factors winning percentages of each team, its opponents and its opponents’ opponents; the CHSAA coaches poll; and the MaxPreps rankings.
Central, on a 7-game winning streak, was No. 4 in RPI, No. 9 in the CHSAA poll and No. 8 in the MaxPreps rankings.
Should they beat Legend, the Warriors will likely have a rematch with top-ranked Rock Canyon, which beat Central 3-0 the first week of the season.
Palisade finished 10th in RPI in Class 4A, received votes in the CHSAA poll and was No. 17 in the MaxPreps rankings.
The Bulldogs have won 10 in a row and would face either No. 5 Riverdale Ridge or No. 12 Pueblo South in the quarterfinals.