Chuck Yost thinks the Central High School baseball team is tough to beat when everything is working.
The Warriors’ 14-0 win over Timnath on Friday at Suplizio Field supports that.
“When they show focus and we have a good approach at the plate and play good defense, we’re a pretty good team right now,” coach Chuck Yost said. “We still have some room for improvement but we’re doing some things early that are positives.”
Central (2-1) scored in each of the four innings, including seven runs in the fourth. All but two of the Warriors’ batters reached base safely thanks to a mix of hits, legging out would-be groundouts and good plate discipline.
The Warriors’ first run came in the first inning when Jayvin Martinez scored Lewis Coonts on an RBI single. The Warriors scored three runs in the first two innings despite getting only one hit.
Timnath is a brand-new school along the western edge of Larimer County. The Cubs (0-4) had only four hits in four innings against pitcher Nick Colunga. Hayden Gundt threw one inning in relief.
This is Colunga’s first season on varsity after he served as a bullpen catcher last season.
“This feels great … to go out there and compete and represent your school at the varsity level,” Colunga said. “You need good baseball IQ at this level. What’s going on and what’s the situation? At this level, you also have to command your pitches well.”
The Warriors have a handful of players new to varsity this season, including Colunga.
Colunga earned praise from Yost.
“Nick’s really smart, and that’s one of his advantages,” Yost said. “He threw strikes today and that’s what we needed him to do against this young team.”
Both of the Warriors’ wins have been by double figures this season — they beat Rampart 11-1 on opening day — and have outscored opponents 30-11. Their lone loss came in a 10-5 game against Lutheran, the reigning-Class 3A runner up.
Central’s youth movement has also meant players such as Coonts, a junior, have had to step up.
On the diamond, Coonts has shown out when stepping into the batter’s box. He’s hitting .625 on 12 at bats through three games this year and has scored six times while hitting second in the lineup.
Off the diamond, he’s stepping into a leadership role. Coonts is playing catcher, sort of the director of the defense, and he embraces what the position demands of him physically and emotionally.
“I love catching so much. Last year we had two senior catchers so I didn’t get to catch as much,” Coonts said. “My favorite thing is whenever I get to throw down to second and get the guy out, it gets the team excited. Being a leader, I like to get the team hyped up. I also like to be getting action every play.”
Central is off to a strong start, but now the key is sustaining the winning. The Southwestern League figures to be tough this year with Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Montrose all showing promise.
The Warriors will have to compete with the best of them in order to break their seven-year winning season and playoff drought.
“Confidence and not trying to do too much (is important),” said Yost. “When you play well, you have a tendency to do too much. ‘Hey I hit the ball, so I gotta try to hit harder.’ And that’s when you get into trouble. They just need to stay within themselves and keep being the good players that they are.”
