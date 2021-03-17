Considering four of her key players were on a basketball court in Broomfield and the Central High School volleyball team had all of three practices, coach Brittany Sears will gladly take Tuesday’s four-set victory over Grand Valley.
“We get tired easily right now,” Sears said. “We’ve got to get some fitness under our belts, but they haven’t played in 18 months. There’s nothing more you can ask for.”
With freshman outside hitter Logan McCabe leading the attack, the Warriors claimed a 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23 victory over the Cardinals, who, like Central, were short on practice time. Both teams got better at communicating and getting into their systems as the match went along, and Sears figures the more playing time the young players get, the better.
“Hopefully these first couple of matches will really get some people on the court that maybe later in the season we wouldn’t have been able to, so hopefully our depth is better in the long run,” Sears said.
Libero Sylvia Gonzalez won four straight points on her serve in the opening set, including back-to-back aces, and McCabe had six of her nine kills.
Several ball-handling errors were called on the Cardinals for double sets, but the serving and hitting of Katie Ray kept Grand Valley close in all but the second set. Ray finished with seven kills and five aces.
Another Central freshman, Rhyan Mason, won nine straight points off her serve to open the second set, including two aces. In the third set, the Cardinals rallied from a 14-9 deficit, getting back-to-back aces from Ray. A kill by Jaycee Pittman put Grand Valley up 19-18, Kayla Rider had a pair of aces and Ray two kills to close out the set.
McCabe’s cross-court attack broke an 18-18 tie in the fourth set as Central went on a 5-2 run to get it to match point, 24-20. A couple of errors and an ace by Rider allowed the Cardinals to extend the set, but on the fourth match point, an attack went wide.
Sears would like to see the Warriors be more aggressive, but again, figures that will come with more court time.
“I think we tend to get complacent when we need to have more urgency,, especially late in games, when teams start scoring instead of just giving us points on their errors,” she said. “We need to be more comfortable with just playing volleyball in those situations and not expect teams to just give it to us.”
Sears will leave the decision on when to join the volleyball team up to Bailee Ritterbush, Autumn Spencer, Sasha Rascon and Alex Wagner after the basketball team lost to top-ranked Holy Family in Tuesday’s Great 8 game.
“A couple of them I know are dying to come play with us, so if they’re ready we’ll welcome them with open arms,” she said, “but if they need a break we’ll definitely wait, we don’t want to kill their bodies.”