The Central High School baseball team fought off scrappy Eagle Valley for a 9-7 victory on Friday to return to .500.
The Warriors (6-6) trailed until the top of the fourth inning. Down 4-2, Leon Lopez singled to center field to bring home Kyle Bambino. Lewis Coonts then bunted and reached on an error that allowed Nathan Bailey to tie the game.
Lopez later scored on a wild pitch and Coonts scored on an error as Central took a 6-4 lead into the fifth.
Eagle Valley (5-5) committed six errors and only three of the Warriors’ nine runs were earned.
Then the game was tied 7-7 entering the sixth. Luke Brown hit a leadoff triple and scored on Alex Taylor’s RBI double to left field. Bambino added an insurance run with a two-out RBI single to center.
Brown earned the win after surrendering three hits, three earned runs, striking out four batters and walking two in three innings.
Grand Junction 12, Durango 5: The Tigers (4-8, 1-0 Southwestern League) took advantage of defensive miscues by the Demons.
Only three of Grand Junction’s runs were earned because Durango (2-10, 0-1) committed five errors.
Grand Junction took the lead in the first inning. With the bases loaded, Cameron Ochoa stole home and Colton Romero advanced to third on an error by Durango’s catcher. Drew Woytek followed with an RBI single and Will Applegate scored on Jase Satterfield’s sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.
The Tigers’ bats then went cold until the fourth inning when Grand Junction scored eight more runs.
Steve Galyon, Kaden Manchester, Landon Scarbrough, Colton Romero, Applegate and Brett Woytek all recorded an RBI in the inning. Two other runs scored on errors.
Grand Junction totaled eight hits, half of which were doubles. Brett Woytek hit a triple, as well.
The 12 runs are the most from the Tigers since a 12-2 win over Rampart on March 12, and Fridays win was their first since March 19.
Brett Woytek earned the win after he allowed three runs on two hits, struck out four batters and walked three more.
Palisade 11, 11, Summit 0, 1: The Bulldogs cruised to a doubleheader sweep over Western Slope League foe Summit at home.
In the first game, Palisade scored all of its runs by the third inning in the run-rule game.
Palisade (11-1, 5-0 WSL) continued its dominance in the second game. The league’s best team scored three runs in the first inning and cruised to a second win. Summit (4-6, 1-3) committed seven errors in the second game.
Lakewood 9, Fruita Monument 2: The Wildcats ended their Front Range road trip with a loss to the Tigers.
Fruita (7-5) didn’t score until the final inning. Down 9-0, Jack Dere hit a two-run double to score Peyton Nessler and Kolton Hicks. Nessler reached base in three of his four plate appearances.
Lakewood (8-3) led 6-0 by the end of the third inning.
Andrew Lee took the loss in his first mound appearance of the season. Lee allowed one hit, five earned runs and walked six batters in two innings of work. He also struck out four batters.
Boys Lacrosse
Six different players scored at least one goal for Grand Junction, which defeated Glenwood Springs 18-2 at Canyon View park for the Tigers’ sixth straight win.
Grand Junction 18, Glenwood Springs 2: The Tigers continued to roll with a dominant win over the Mountain League foe Demons at Canyon View Park.
Maddox Castor opened the game with a pair of unassisted goals before Gavin Mottram, Santiago Renteria and Chase Vanderhoofven each scored before the second quarter. The Tigers (6-1, 3-0 Mountain League) scored 10 goals by halftime.
Renteria scored a team-best five goals and assisted three others. Jack Mottram scored four goals and had seven assists, Castor and Vanderhoofven scored three times, Gavin Mottram scored twice and Adam Tuck had one goal. Castor and Gavin Mottram each had one assist.
Goaltender Gordie Steidel made 13 saves.
The Demons (1-5, 1-3) are the fifth team the Tigers have held to five or fewer goals this season.
Girls Tennis
Grand Junction won its first dual of the season, 4-3 over Durango.
Each singles player won for the Tigers. Emma Aubert (No. 1) beat Sophia Gallagher 6-0, 6-1, Emmy Thompson (No. 2) beat Ellie Davenport 6-2, 6-1 and Natalie Hanks (No. 3) beat Sydney Pritchard 6-0, 6-2.
The doubles teams weren’t as successful. The No. 1 duo of Ellie Deherrera/Harper King lost 6-4, 1-6, 3-6 to Adwyn Chowen/Juliet DiGiacomo. Abby Kearl/Anara Mankhtogoo (No. 2) lost their match 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 to Lola Bradshaw/Ellie McLean. And Sarah Gaumer/Lanie Dougherty (No. 4) lost to Avery Edgar/Rachel Ager 3-6, 1-6.
But the No. 3 tandem of Madison Sites/Lily Echanova won 7-5, 6-7, 6-0 over Litzy Lopez/Addie Cady to secure the victory.