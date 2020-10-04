Myah Arrieta hit a pair of doubles and a home run Saturday to lead Central’s softball team to a crucial 12-7 victory over Regis in Denver, likely helping secure a first-round home game in the Class 5A state playoffs next week.
The Warriors are No. 4 in the state RPI, part of the formula that will determine the 16 seeds for the state tournament. The format was changed from a one-day tournament on Saturday to higher seeds hosting the first round and quarterfinals Tuesday-Thursday, with the final four on Saturday at Aurora Sports Park.
The softball pairings committee is meeting this evening.
Central (12-3) wrapped up Saturday with a 10-7 win over Castle View, with Arrieta going 4 for 5 and driving in two runs. Kennedy Vis and Kendra Stocks also drove in a pair of runs.
Down 7-6 to Regis, the Warriors responded in the sixth inning, scoring five runs.
Arrieta led off with a double and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 7-7.
With two out, Aspen Satterfield and Mya Murdock hit back-to-back singles to put Central up 10-7. Arrieta hit her home run in the seventh.
Central built an 8-0 lead on Castle View in the first four innings, taking advantage of four Sabercats errors.
Palisade 10, Cedaredge 7: The Bulldogs are No. 10 heading into the state playoffs, likely headed on the road for the first round, but they finished the regular season on a 10-game winning streak.
Melissa Carroll, one of the top hitters in the state, went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs and Jordan Bauer and Niviya Rivera each had two RBI.
Palisade (14-2) scored in each of the first four innings.
In the second inning, Palisade loaded the bases and Ember Hopkins was hit by a pitch and Carroll singled, both getting runs home. Bauer got another run home with a single to center and Rivera was hit by a pitch to put the Bulldogs up 6-0.
A two-run double by Carroll in the third made it 8-0 and Palisade held on despite the Bruins (10-6) rallying with four runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Cedaredge got home runs from Elizabeth Galley, Jamie Meyer and Jazmyn Ince. Juliet Stoufflet got the win, allowing six runs in 4 2/3 innings, with Mikayla Talbott coming on late to stop the rally.