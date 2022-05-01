The Central High School boys 4x400-meter relay team set a new watermark in Colorado on Saturday at the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton.
The team of Tyler Stogsdill, Shalom Trowbridge, Jordan Leblow and Justin Blanton finished the race in 3 minutes, 23.49 seconds. It’s the fastest time in the state, regardless of classification, a school record and the time won the event by 2.5 seconds.
The Warriors had plenty of strong showings at the meet that featured athletes from 47 high schools, including Palisade.
For Central, Trowbridge finished second in the 800 in 1:57.42, only two-tenths behind the winner. He also finished fifth in the 1,600 in 4:22.83. Jackson Edwards finished fourth in the 3,200 in 9:48.68 and seventh in the 1,600 with a time of 4:30.34.
The 4x100 team of James Montoya, Hunter Richardson, Johan Trevizo and Blanton finished 10th.
Daniel Baroumbaye finished seventh in the discus with a throw of 139 feet, six inches. Cash Walker was eighth in the shot put with a put of 44-4.5. Freshman Jaidalynne Ortiz finished fifth in the discus with a mark of 110-7.
For Palisade, Gabrielle Horton finished fifth in the 100 in 12.39 seconds, seventh in the 200 in 27.42 seconds and second in the 300 hurdles in 46.66 seconds.
The girls 4x100 team of Ella Yanowich, Kyra Birch, Braeleigh MacAskill and Horton finished sixth in 50.83 seconds.
Olivia Langner finished second in the high jump by clearing 5 feet and Yanowich was fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 33-1.
Girls Soccer
Durango 2, Grand Junction 0: The Tigers (2-10, 0-7 Southwestern League) battled hard but couldn’t upset one of the best teams in the state.
Durango (13-1, 6-1 SWL) scored once in each half, and clinched a season sweep of Grand Junction.
ThunderRidge 2, Fruita Monument 1: A second-half goal squashed the Wildcats’ (10-2) chances for a win over the Grizzlies (7-4-2).
Steamboat Springs 5, Palisade 0: The Bulldogs (2-10-1, 1-6-1 Western Slope League) lost to the Sailors (10-2, 7-0 WSL) to ensure a season sweep.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita 13, Durango 10: The Wildcats (5-8, 4-2 Mountain West League) avenged an early season loss to the Demons (7-4, 5-3 MWL) by scoring their most goals of the season.
Fruita is on a two-game winning streak, both road league matches, and has scored 25 goals in that span. Fruita averaged just over seven per game until the road trip.
Fruita still has an outside chance at winning the MWL, but will need to beat Grand Junction on Tuesday.