High School Baseball

Central puts up 53 runs in DH

Central High School’s offense erupted for 53 runs in a doubleheader sweep at Mitchell on Monday.

The Warriors won the opening game 23-0 in three innings, then put up 16 runs in the first inning of the second game on the way to a 30-1 rout.

Mitchell did not score until the final inning of the second game, which went four innings. Central (10-11) scored 12 runs in the top of the fourth.

Central wraps up the regular season with a pair of games against Durango, at 4 p.m. on Friday at Canyon View Park, then at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Suplizio Field.

Poudre 7, Grand Junction 1: Landon Scarbrough tripled and scored on Ben Coleman’s base hit in the sixth inning, but Grand Junction (6-14) fell to Poudre in Fort Collins.

The Impalas scored seven runs on only four hits, but one was a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to put Poudre up 5-0.

The Tigers play at Rocky Mountain today, then return home to play Southwestern League champion Fruita Monument at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Suplizio Field.