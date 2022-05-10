Central routs Mitchell in DH May 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print High School BaseballCentral puts up 53 runs in DHCentral High School’s offense erupted for 53 runs in a doubleheader sweep at Mitchell on Monday.The Warriors won the opening game 23-0 in three innings, then put up 16 runs in the first inning of the second game on the way to a 30-1 rout.Mitchell did not score until the final inning of the second game, which went four innings. Central (10-11) scored 12 runs in the top of the fourth.Central wraps up the regular season with a pair of games against Durango, at 4 p.m. on Friday at Canyon View Park, then at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Suplizio Field.Poudre 7, Grand Junction 1: Landon Scarbrough tripled and scored on Ben Coleman’s base hit in the sixth inning, but Grand Junction (6-14) fell to Poudre in Fort Collins.The Impalas scored seven runs on only four hits, but one was a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to put Poudre up 5-0.The Tigers play at Rocky Mountain today, then return home to play Southwestern League champion Fruita Monument at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Suplizio Field. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mitchell Inning Game Baseball Sport Grand Junction Run Offense Recommended for you More from this section +8 Hansen's Sunday Notebook: UA football program must capitalize on NIL +3 As premiere nears, ex-Husker Josh Davis describes making of Husker football documentary QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in 2024 class, commits to Ohio State Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 47° 69° Mon Monday 69°/47° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:06:44 AM Sunset: 08:14:50 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 54° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/54° Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:05:43 AM Sunset: 08:15:46 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SSW @ 23 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 0% 47° 83° Wed Wednesday 83°/47° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:04:45 AM Sunset: 08:16:42 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: S @ 24 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 47F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Thu 0% 43° 69° Thu Thursday 69°/43° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:03:47 AM Sunset: 08:17:38 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 48° 77° Fri Friday 77°/48° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:02:51 AM Sunset: 08:18:33 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 51° 82° Sat Saturday 82°/51° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:01:57 AM Sunset: 08:19:28 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: NW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 56° 90° Sun Sunday 90°/56° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:01:04 AM Sunset: 08:20:23 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business