In the mornings beneath Grand Mesa, three to four miles.
In the evenings beneath Western Slope sunsets, another six to eight miles.
Throughout the summer, that was the daily running routine for Josh Trujillo. Entering his senior year at Central High School, he wanted to make a name for himself in cross country.
Trujillo only began running cross country last fall. He also went out for track and field for the Warriors, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season before it could find its legs. Without friends to hang out with and teammates to practice with in the era of social distancing, he turned his attention to training.
“I just put in a lot of hard work; so much, in fact, it was probably insane for a normal person, the amount of hard work I put in,” Trujillo said. “I do one run in the morning and one in the afternoon and we have our workouts we do every week. I just followed along, did them right at the right paces, things like that.”
Trujillo joined the cross-country team last year despite his lack of experience in competitive running. Coach Ted Leblow decided to give Trujillo a shot.
His first season didn’t see much individual success as he was surrounded by runners with more experience, but his place as a Central runner was firmly secured through effort.
“I just got really interested in running for some reason,” Trujillo said. “(Leblow) didn’t even recruit me. I basically recruited myself. I was the one who went up to him and asked him. It was self-initiative.”
After a vigorous summer aimed at self-improvement, Trujillo’s efforts became evident to Leblow, who said before the season that Trujillo had risen to be the Warriors’ No. 1 or No. 2 runner.
Trujillo confirmed his coach’s confidence at the Aug. 22 season-opening Warrior Invitational. Trujillo ran with the first stage and finished the 5-kilometer race in 16 minutes, 17 seconds, good for second place behind Fruita Monument’s McGinley Zastrow. His performance paced Central to the No. 1 team spot.
The first-meet success further increased his standing with colleges that are recruiting him for their cross-country squads.
“I went from probably being one of the slowest on the team last year to now being the fastest, most likely,” Trujillo said. “I’ve had quite a few colleges come and message me personally, asking me to join the roster.”
Trujillo hopes to lead Central’s boys to another top finish, and earn the top spot individually along the way, in today’s Fruita Monument Invitational at Connected Lakes at 10 a.m.