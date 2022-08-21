Jackson Edwards runs so he can soar.
Edwards is an integral piece to Central High School’s cross country team, a leader by example for coach Ted Leblow’s “pack mentality” approach to distance races that has made the boys team one of the best on the Western Slope.
While he loves to succeed in the sport, his true aspirations lie in the sky — he wants to be a pilot in the armed services.
“I’ve always been in love with aviation. In fact, I was just talking about getting my senior pictures done at the airport. I’m in this program called the Civil Air Patrol and this summer, I got my student pilot certificate in Fremont, Nebraska,” Edwards said. “I love the freedom of flying, it’s so calm and soothing up there. Now, I want to be a fighter pilot so that’s kind of the exact opposite.
“Humans weren’t really meant to fly but, you know, why not try it?”
Edwards always has his head in the sky and hopes to earn his private pilot’s license before graduation. He has always felt the call to serve since his parents did so. Edwards sees cross country or track as a great avenue to achieve those dreams.
And he has a decent resume.
In the 2022 track season, Edwards — along with a slew of teammates, including Shalom Trowbridge, Billy Adams, Alex Fisher, Jordan Leblow, Tyler Stogsdill, Justin Blanton and more — helped Central with strong performances in distance and relay races.
At the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton in May, Edwards helped the Warriors set a state best in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3 minutes, 23.49 seconds and finish fifth at the state track meet. In the fall of 2021, Edwards qualified for the state cross-country meet.
Now in his final go-around on the cross-country team, Edwards is trying to improve his times while also enjoying what races he has left with the team.
He’s also teaching new runners the way of the Warriors.
“We have a lot of new people because we had a ton of seniors graduate. Our whole goal was to teach those guys that pack mentality,” Edwards said. “That takes a lot of trial and error. Our goal today was to pace them for the first half of the course and the last half … drill it into their mind that we are a pack and we stick together.”
The 2022 cross-country season started Saturday with the Warrior Invitational at Matchett Park, featuring Central, Grand Junction, Fruita Monument, Palisade, Olathe, De Beque, Glenwood Springs, Eagle Valley and Durango.
Edwards placed second in the three-mile run with a time of 15 minutes, 42.89 seconds, behind Eagle Valley’s Jack Drever, who crossed in 15:24.16. Central’s Alex Fisher finished third, less than three seconds behind Edwards, with Trowbridge and Samuel Garmany also in the top 10. Central boys won the team title with 38 points. Outside of the top 10, Yishai Trowbridge was 17th and Alexander Mendoza 18th.
Performances like that will help Edwards’ case to run at the U.S. Naval Academy, West Point or the U.S. Air Force Academy. Ted Leblow has made sure to send Edwards’ times to those coaches so Edwards is on their radar. Edwards said that he has already been in contact with Navy.
Edwards gets starry-eyed thinking of his future, and he doesn’t think he’d be here were he not on a team as close as the Warriors.
“I always say that the best part of track, cross country and running in general, is the people you hang out with. We have new people who joined this summer and I already can’t think of the team without them,” Edwards said. “This is such a close-knit group and it makes running so much more enjoyable.”
Fruita Monument finished fourth, Grand Junction was fifth and Palisade placed seventh at Saturday’s race.
Carter Unfred was the top finisher for Fruita at 11th with a time of 16:45.33, missing the top 10 by fewer than six seconds. His teammate Austin Strain crossed the finish line just under two-and-a-half seconds afterward for 12th place. Kaden Nelson finished 19th and freshman Dylan Barney finished his inaugural varsity meet in 25th. Danny Ipson finished a half-second ahead of his teammate Royce Bair, crossing 28th and 29th, respectively.
Isaac Barber finished 32nd and Ethan Knight was 34th.
Tycen Lefebre was Grand Junction’s top finisher at 24th with a time of 18:00.57. Connor Kinser finished 26th, Bryce Flanagan finished 30th, Treyton Lefebre finished 36th, freshman Parker Davis finished 37th, Zayden Ross finished 51st and Nicholas Berry finished 53rd. Zachary Ripdath placed 57th.
For Palisade, Zenon Reece had the best showing. The senior finished ninth with a time of 16:36.61. Quintin Motter finished 39th, Keegan Seymour finished 42nd, Dawson David finished 47th, Brady Russell finished 50th, Will Neese finished 58th and Dakota Hatcher finished 59th. Connor Moseley placed 60th.