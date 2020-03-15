Tristian Spence has wasted little time becoming a prolific runner at Central High School.
State-qualifying long-distance track runner, two-time state cross country qualifier, and most recently, snowshoe national champion.
All before the end of her sophomore year.
As a freshman, she qualified for Class 4A state competition in cross country, and the Class 5A state track & field meet, making it for the 1,600-meter run after setting school records in the event three times. This past fall she had a 14th-place finish at state cross country, already demonstrating her improvement over a short time.
However, her greatest accomplishment yet came outside the realm of the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Representing the Warriors in the U.S. Snowshoe National Championships in Leadville on Feb. 29, she led an outstanding day for Central. She finished first in a 5K in a course-record time of 27 minutes, 13 seconds.
“It definitely feels like an accomplishment,” Spence said. “It makes me want to run more. It’s more motivation… I went and did well at state (snowshoe race), and I got a feeling of what it would be like there. I felt like I had familiarity.”
That familiarity came because she had run the same course for both the state and national championships — setting records in both races.
Spence’s victory was one of several for Central. Both the girls and boys teams won the team high school national titles. In both races, the top three qualify to race in the world championships for Team USA. In the girls race, Central took the top three spots, with Korah Handy (32:09) and Hope Watson (33:36) finishing second and third, respectively.
The U.S. Snowshoe Championships have been around for 20 years, but this was the first time the event was held in Colorado.
“It was exciting,” Central coach Ted Leblow said. “This was the biggest junior race they’ve had in their 20-year history. It was in the 50- to 60-ish range of boys and girls running together, so it was still a pretty small kind of event for the juniors at least, but it was the biggest event in its whole history. There were some individuals from New Mexico and a few other places, but mostly Colorado teams.”
Central’s runners certainly lived up to their club’s official name.
“We call it Warrior Elite,” Leblow said. “We do a running club in the offseason, the summer and the winter. We used to be Warrior Running Club, then some of the kids thought about pro groups like 10 Men Elite, stuff like that, so they said, ‘Let’s do Warrior Elite.’ So we changed the title.”
Leblow is always looking for ways to keep his runners engaged in the offseason. Sometimes, he and the team race to the top of Mount Garfield to see who can reach the summit quickest.
Sometimes, for fun, he’ll organize doughnut or chocolate milk races, in which runners run a lap on the course, eat a doughnut (or down a cup of chocolate milk) as quickly as possible, and repeat that three times. Laughter often ensues during those “races.”
“Your running ability doesn’t really have a lot to do with it because you can have the slowest kid on the team eating doughnuts faster than anyone else,” Leblow joked.
The coach believes mixing up plans and introducing exciting new challenges is the best way to keep things fresh for the runners. That’s why, when he found out from Colorado Mountain College’s Darren Brungardt four years ago that junior showshoeing championships were now available, he jumped at the opportunity.
He took his sons, Jared and Jordan, along with others to compete.
The next year, Jared and Jordan both qualified for the national championships in Oregon.
“When I was in seventh grade, my dad heard about it, so he decided to take a few people from the team up there, and I ran as a middle schooler and did really well,” Jordan said. “I went to nationals that year because my brother qualified and ended up winning. I was second in seventh grade. It came to me naturally.”
Now a sophomore, Jordan was the top Central finisher for the boys in Leadville, clinching a world championship bid with a third-place finish (21:50). Hunter Prather, Jackson Edwards, Jeffrey Fiantaca and Joshua Trujillo each finished in the top 10.
For Ted Leblow’s runners, these races provide an opportunity to grow stronger and faster, albeit in an unusual setting.
It took some convincing for Spence to give it a try.
“When she first did it this year, she was like, ‘Running in snowshoes, coach?’ ” Leblow said. “She wasn’t super excited about the thought, but she went and did the state one and set the course record. She went back the next time and broke her own record. There’s been some really good top girls who have done that course, who have finished top in the state in track, so it was cool to see her run that well up here.”
Spence eventually got the hang of racing in snowshoes, despite its challenges.
“Mainly, it’s like normal road races,” Leblow said. “You’ve got a pair of snowshoes strapped to your feet, so the level of pain goes up. It weighs you down a little bit. They hit you in the legs or butt, so it messes with you a little bit and makes it harder as you go up that hill. It makes your breathing harder.”
Also making breathing harder for the competitors was the elevation factor. Sitting at 10,152 feet, Leadville has a higher altitude than any other city in the United States. That was a bonus for runners from Colorado who are more adjusted to the thinner air than their out-of-state counterparts.
“There were people from all over the country there, different states,” Leblow said. “Some of them, you could hear them saying, ‘Ah, I’m not climatized to this’, especially the adults racing at 10K. It’s hilly, too. The whole course is up and down hills the whole time. In the men’s senior race, the winner was Joe Gray, who was also the world mountain-running champion this year.”
Because of their performances, Spence, Handy, Watson and Jordan Leblow have all earned their way onto the Team USA squad, which will compete at the world championships next year in Argentina.
The only hurdle to clear for the four will be fundraising. Each runner has to partially pay for their trip, so over the next year, Ted Leblow and his qualified runners will have to decide on strategies to raise the money.
If they raise what they need, a trip to South America awaits.
“Obviously, it will be different culture-wise, but it will be a similar experience racing-wise, facing people from all over the world,” Jordan said. “It’s just more people and more different cultures and stuff.”
“The trip would be pretty fun in general,” Spence added. “Having all the competition there would be cool.”