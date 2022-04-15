Central High School’s Justin Blanton received the relay baton at the southwest corner of the track at Stocker Stadium.
His teammates had positioned Blanton in a scramble for third place for the anchor leg of the 4x200-meter relay last weekend at the Frank Woodburn Invitational.
Blanton, with a state track championship to his credit, took over and took off.
While the crowd was cheering wildly for their respective runners, a curious quiet started to settle over the spectators as they, almost in unison, watched Blanton stride around the corner and glide down the home straightaway.
He passed the leaders and smoothly pulled away to the finish line in front of the awe-struck onlookers, validating again Blanton’s status as one of the premier prep sprinters in Colorado.
Chalk this run up to the balancing act for the Central senior — balancing training and racing with pesky leg woes.
Even though the Central relay team was disqualified for an exchange-lane violation, Blanton’s memorable anchor leg lingered — particularly among the other high school athletes scattered across the Stocker Stadium turf.
Thirty minutes earlier, the spellbound stadium watched Blanton win the 100-meter dash in his fastest time this season (11.19).
“I was hoping (Saturday) to refresh me to last year, to how I felt during races last year,” Blanton said. “I’ve been having leg problems, but I felt good after this 100.”
The 6-foot-3 Blanton said he’s had to adjust his training schedule because of the leg issues.
But, he said, he’s feeling better — and strong enough to focus on his start of late.
“I’ve been working the last two weeks on the start,” he said, adding that as he grew taller and got stronger from last season, he’s had trouble getting comfortable in the starting blocks.
Not so at the Frank Woodburn Invitational when Blanton’s explosive start led to the 11.19 season-best time — just off his 11.00 clocking at the state track championships last year when Blanton finished second in the 100.
Blanton also finished second in the 200 (22.05) at the Class 4A state meet before stepping to the top step of the podium with his state championship in the 400 (47.84).
He left Jeffco Stadium with the competition in hot pursuit — along with a slate of NCAA Division I track coaches.
Last season was, in great part, a learning experience, according to Blanton.
“The more I got comfortable with learning the mechanics, the better I got,” he said, adding that he learned to concentrate on doing all the little things right. “And you can’t get sloppy (with mechanics).”
He said last season — including three medals at state — helped him learn what he’s capable of.
“That definitely pushed me harder than I was used to,” Blanton said.
He said he’ll continue to balance his training as he returns to competition in the 400 and the 200. He may compete in one or more of those races today at the Phil Wertman Invitational at Stocker Stadium.
But Blanton is not just working on his balancing act in track.
Next year, Blanton will balance college track and college football at Colorado Mesa University.
“I’m excited about … doing both at CMU,” Blanton said, reinforcing a longstanding love of football.
The opportunity to run track and play football was the determining factor in his decision to attend Colorado Mesa, Blanton said.
“In football, that’s going to be really fun, just focusing on one side of the ball — the side I’m best at,” said Blanton, recruited as a wide receiver for the Mavericks.
Plus, he added, he knows several sprinters on the CMU team, many of whom have taken in several of Blanton’s workouts.
“I know … the guys over there. I’ve raced against some of them,” Blanton said, with the adrenaline of college football still lifting his voice.
For now, however, Blanton said he wants to get faster.
“My times aren’t really where I want them to be. But after (Saturday), I dropped down (in time),” Blanton said.
Nearby, Central teammate and fellow state medalist Tristian Spence warmed up for the 1,600 meters — which she won handily.
“It’s fun to see him race. I definitely think he’s really dedicated,” Spence said. “It’s fun to watch him race … because he’s No. 1.”