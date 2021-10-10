Do the math.
Simple arithmetic drives the pack mentality of the Central High School cross country team.
The Central boys, running again in a close-knit group, totaled the winning numbers at the annual SWL Championships on Thursday night at Lincoln Park Golf Course.
The Warriors, matching a peak pack performance from the Anna Banana Invitational two weeks ago, dominated team scoring with a tidy sum of 32 points.
Durango was second with 69 points, despite having the top two individual finishers.
But a team score in cross country consists of a team’s top five placers — the prime numbers that are crucial in winning meet, regional and state championships.
“Having that pack mentality gives you something more to race for,” said Central senior Tyler Stogsdill, who led the Warriors with his fourth-place finish.
Central teammates finished fifth (Jackson Edwards), sixth (Billy Adams), eighth (Jordan Leblow) and ninth (Alex Fisher) — a happy, winning pack.
All five Central runners finished within a tiny time window of 27.1 seconds, No 1 to No. 5.
“The pack mentality … it trains your brain,” said Edwards, a Central junior. “All season, we practice on making sure the person in the back stays in the time window. We don’t want to go above our time window; we want to make sure everyone is in it.”
He said the faster runners help pull along the others, with everyone improving individually as well.
“There near the end, Billy (Adams) and I kicked. We started flying,” Edwards said. “I ran a 16:04 — a huge PR (personal record). I did not wake up this morning thinking I would run that fast.”
Without a doubt, he said, pack power helped.
Adams also ran a PR (16:06) on the flat and grassy figure-8 layout around the golf course.
“We built a lot of confidence this season, being able to see the deep team we have,” Stogsdill said. “It’s a great team-racing atmosphere.” He finished the 5K in 15:51.9 (a PR).
Teamwork, he said, makes running more fun, but it requires discipline.
“It very much does take discipline,” Edwards said, “especially at the very beginning when everyone is stampeding out.”
Central head coach Ted Leblow, the leader of the pack, said the Warriors committed to the process of running together as a group.
“This group has been really good about trusting the process,” Leblow said. “Good about trusting the training process and trusting the racing plans. And yes, it takes a lot of discipline.”
Three seniors provide the key leadership, he said of Stogsdill, Adams and Jordan Leblow.
“This is a good group of seniors. They’ve been doing this for three or four years,” Leblow said. “I think they know they can trust the whole thing.”
But keeping a group of runners together is always difficult, he said.
“It’s hard, even with a pack of two or three. Their adrenaline gets going and they get anxious,” Leblow said, pleased that his winning group of five managed the stress of a big meet with big numbers (11 schools in all).
“There was a little impatience at the start,” he said. “But they were pretty dang close to what we wanted.”
That consisted of 5:15 for the first mile, 5:10 for the second; then, stay together for the final mile.
“I’ve never had a pack of five quite like this,” Leblow said, adding that the Central depth enabled him to implement the pack strategy — a popular concept used by the elite cross country programs on the Front Range.
“(Leblow) has been doing this a long time, and he knows what he’s doing,” Stogsdill said. “We’ve got a lot of trust in him.”
Durango senior Land Lambert won the boys race Thursday in a fast 15:17.7. Teammate Damian Frausto, also a senior, was second in 15:27.3.
Fruita Monument senior Kien Cogley, who won the Anna Banana title, finished third (15:45.7).
Fruita Monument also finished third in team scoring (74 points) with Grand Junction fourth in the meet that doubled as the Central Lincoln Park Invitational.
“Make … the group faster,” Leblow said. “Finishing together … in numbers is what it takes at regionals and state.”
GIRLS RACE
The Durango girls, employing a similar pack strategy, won the team championship Thursday with 31 points.
Fruita Monument, behind individual winner Jadyn Heil, finished second (44 points) after winning the SWL title the past three years. Teammate Addison Eyre finished fourth with Wildcat Mackenzie Black in seventh.
Central senior Tristian Spence was second in 17:46.8.
Heil, who won her third Anna Banana title two weeks ago, won in 17:27.8 — a PR.
Angel McManus led the Durango girls in third place. The Demons also placed Nos. 5, 6, 8 and 9.
“I was surprised how much energy I had after a full day of school and everything,” Heil said after posting her eye-catching time. “Having all my friends here and my teammates supporting me gave me the energy to push through.”
The large crowd scattered along the course boosted the adrenaline level, the Fruita Monument senior said of the largest local cross country meet since the start of the pandemic.
Heil credited Spence with setting a fast pace from the start.
“She went out fast like she usually does,” Heil said. “It was really nice to have someone (to chase). I’m thankful there’s good competition here. It’s good for us to have each other.”
The two shared a hug in the finish area.
Heil took over the lead on the second mile and eased through the third mile on the 3.1-mile course.
“We’re looking really good for regionals,” Heil added of the key state-qualifying race in two weeks. “We’ll take next week off to recuperate and refocus on regionals and state.”
Spence, for her part, said she enjoys competing with Heil.
“In the (second mile), I wanted to stick with her and see what I had left in the last mile,” the Central senior said. “I think we both did pretty well.”
She said the pace netted a PR for her on the familiar course.
“This is one of the faster courses, and I know the course pretty well,” Spence said, crediting her strong finish to a solid season of preparation. “I’ve been putting in the work this season, so hopefully it will pay off.”
Central will compete in the 4A regionals at Evergreen in two weeks along with Grand Junction and Palisade.
Fruita Monument will head to the 5A regionals in Littleton.