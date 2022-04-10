After a brief detour, Central High School’s Tristian Spence is back on track.
And back winning races.
Spence, a senior distance runner and perennial state qualifier in track and cross country, had posted the fastest Class 4A time in the state in the 3,200 meters before a spooky upper respiratory issue sent her to the hospital for an overnight stay.
A week and half later, Spence is running fast again — with the support of her track and medical teams.
“My goal today was to hit those first two laps on time and then finish,” Spence said after winning the four-lap, 1,600-meter run Saturday at the Frank Woodburn Invitational at Stocker Stadium. “I wanted to just see how I was feeling this week.”
Spence nailed her two-lap target spot-on: 2 minutes, 29 seconds.
She finished in 5:10.66, ahead of a pair of Fruita Monument runners — Ella Unrein and Addison Eyre.
“I did a good workout the other day so I was ready to see how I felt (in a race),” Spence said, adding that the hospital visit slowed her training after she had posted a 4A-best time of 10:52.38 in the 3,200.
“Yes, it kind of shut me down a little bit,” she said. “It was pretty scary. I was really scared that I would lose fitness.”
Spence’s return to the track was no surprise to Central head coach Ted Leblow.
In consultation with her medical team, Leblow eased Spence back into workouts.
“Coming off being sick, we wanted to get through on our goal pace for two laps,” Leblow said. “That was our only goal for today. She was dead-on to where she needed to be.”
He said they considered holding her out of the 1,600 on Saturday.
“She could have easily not raced today,” Leblow said. “But she really wanted to get out there and race. She has a super-toughness; she loves to compete.”
He said he’s reconfigured her training as she continues to recover, including limiting her to just one event Saturday.
“Hopefully, she’ll continue to feel better and she can do more next week,” said Leblow, who will take several Central runners to the Pomona Invitational next weekend at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood.
Spence has been invited to participate in a featured two-mile race under the Friday night lights.
“There will be good competition over there,” Leblow said. “That night two-mile will be an experience.”
“I am feeling better and better,” Spence said. “Now, I’m kind of waiting for this hack to go away.”
In the meantime, Spence will mark another milestone this week when she signs her letter of intent to run in college — a longtime goal.
“I’m signing with Adams State University in Alamosa,” Spence said as she cooled down from Saturday’s race. “I’m really excited … to see how far I can push my running.”
Her coach said the college opportunity is well-deserved.
“It’s fun to coach her,” Leblow said. “She’s a hard worker. She’s tough. And she puts in the work.”
One year ago as a junior, Spence raced onto the podium at the state track and field championships in three events.
She finished fifth in the 1,600, sixth in the 800 and ninth in the 3,200 at state.
Spence also has a pair of top-15 finishes in the state cross country championships (4A), including 11th as a junior.
She’s also left a lasting impression on her Central teammates.
“I swear, every time I see her run she breaks a record,” said Central sprint standout Justin Blanton. “Honestly, I just think she has no fear when she runs. She runs so relaxed.”
Blanton, who knows a bit about running as the reigning state champion in the Class 4A 400 meters, said Spence’s running is reflected in her face.
“She has an expression on her face like she’s going to win … no fear,” said Blanton, who is rebounding from leg issues that have slowed his training this spring.
Blanton bounced back Saturday with a resounding victory in the 100 meters (11.19). He also ran relay legs on Central’s 4x100 and 4x200 teams.
He hopes to return to the 400 and the 200 in the coming weeks as he targets a return to state.