The Central High School football team opened its homecoming game against Durango flying high, only to come crashing down in a 49-14 loss on Friday at Stocker Stadium.
The Warriors opened the game with a wacky kick return touchdown and forced an early three-and-out on defense. But the Demons’ size and defensive fortitude locked the Warriors in place for the rest of the night.
“We opened the game there with a tremendous play … that was outstanding. But one of the things we gotta figure out is how to play four quarters of football with heart and energy and enthusiasm,” said Central coach Brandon Milholland. “We need to understand that we have an opportunity to play a great game and (are capable of) that.”
Central’s offense has been inconsistent all season, and that came to a head Friday night.
The Warriors’ longest play from scrimmage until their final drive was 9 yards. The offense had five three-and-outs.
Central gained only 35 yards of offense. Antonio Atencio led them with 2 rushing yards. Quarterback Devin Hickey completed only 2 of his first 10 passes but finished the night completing 7 of 15 passes for 49 yards with one touchdown.
On the other side, Central’s heralded defense appeared to wear down as the game went on and was especially susceptible against the pass.
Durango opened the game with runs up the middle and an occasional one to the outside. Once Central keyed in on the ground game, the Demons (3-1) went to the air.
This was Durango’s first game against a Colorado team this season as the Demons opened with games against three New Mexico teams. Their lone loss was to the fifth-ranked team in New Mexico.
Durango’s running game thrived Friday against Central. The Demons totaled 273 yards on the ground, with Jeric Baruch leading the way with 20 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown. Durango's starting center, Josh Bates, is a 4-star recruit who is committed to play football at Oklahoma. Bates’ size and strength allowed him to drive even the biggest Warrior defenders away from any ball carriers.
In the passing game, Tyler Harms completed 4 of 6 passes for 82 yards and three touchdowns.
Though not many, Central did have some highlights on the night. The first was the opening kickoff.
James Montoya fielded the kick at his own 5-yard line and veered left into open space. He made it to the Durango 5 before fumbling while being tackled. Atencio fell onto the ball, but it squirted out into the endzo ne where Jamarcus Cameron fell on it. After a Quinten Gray PAT, Central led 7-0. Montoya also had two other big kick returns, and Jaxon Gohn had one.
The Warriors wouldn’t score again until there were just seconds left in regulation when Hickey lobbed a pass to Gohn from the 29-yard line on the final play of the game.
In between those scores were missed blocks, backward runs, missed tackles and open receivers.
Durango’s first three scores came from Harms’ arm. After a three-and-out from their own 31, a Warrior punt was blocked by Durango’s Miguel Garcia Rodriguez and recovered by Brady Hansen.
To its credit, the Central defense did clamp down a bit on the pass and didn’t allow as many explosive plays in the second half. On certain plays, Central defensive lineman Cal Bilyeu lined up at an inward-facing angle on Bates to expose the gap between him and the guard.
While those adjustments worked — sometimes — Durango had the momentum and energy at that point and the win appeared inevitable.
“We know we’re capable of doing much better than that. I don’t know why we did that tonight. But, we’re going to figure that out as a team and as a family. We’re going to stick together and we’ll get better from this,” Milholland said. “The biggest thing is to understand that this is a total team sport … We have to be a brotherhood, we have to be a family because we’re all in this together. I’m in this thing with these kids, and they’re my kids. So I take a lot of responsibility on my shoulders for how we played tonight.”