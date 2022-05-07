Central High School’s No. 3 doubles team wasn’t paired together a month ago.
Now, both are headed to the Class 4A state tennis tournament.
Kenidee Calton and Joey Smith, both freshmen, won their bracket at the 4A Region 8 tennis tournament at the Elliott Tennis Center on Friday. They will be joined by the No. 1 team of Jordan Bauer and Tsifira Berger and the No. 4 duo of Shaelyn David and Annabelle Carter at the state tournament, which begins May 12 at Pueblo City Park.
“(Kenidee and Joey) are both freshmen and super athletic and just calm,” coach Katie Aust said. “They’ve played the last two or three weeks together and they have beautiful chemistry. If I were a betting person, I would have bet on them (to make state).”
Smith began the season on the No. 4 doubles team but an injury to Jennika Quintana allowed Smith to move up.
It’s not uncommon for a new doubles pairing to take some time to gel. Especially when it’s girls who were playing in middle school last year. But that wasn’t the case with Smith and Calton.
“It was a perfect match, we clicked right away,” Smith said.
“I think we really highlight each other and complement each other,” Calton added.
The duo opened the day beating Montrose’s Kenadee Hadlock and Hayley Eldridge 6-1, 6-1. Then, they beat Grand Junction’s Lily Echanova/Madison Sites in the finals 6-4, 6-4.
“That (match) is when we knew we had this,” Calton said. “Not only because we were hitting our shots but if I missed, I knew (Joey) had my back and helped me up. If she wasn’t my partner, I don’t think I would have been able to compete like that.”
Smith believes their chemistry is why they have been successful.
“We wouldn’t be here without each other,” Smith said.
Warriors ‘here to compete’
After Central won a handful of matches and a bracket at the Western Slope Open in March, Aust said it was indicative that her program was ready to compete with the best teams on the Western Slope.
“I think (our players) proved me right. I’m glad they did because I hate it when I have to eat my words,” Aust said. “They are here to compete. A big part of this season has been just gaining confidence. It’s one thing for me to tell them they can go out and win, it’s another for them to actually do it, and then do it over and over again.”
Although Smith and Calton were the only ones to win their bracket, Berger and Bauer and David and Carter impressed in their own rights.
Bauer and Berger opened the day beating Grand Junction’s Ellie Deherrera and Harper King 7-5, 6-1 before losing to Durango’s Juliet DiGiacomo and Adwyn Chowen 6-2, 7-6 (7-2). The pairing has been the face of Central’s dominant doubles play all season.
David and Carter on the No. 4 team, however, were on junior varsity for most of the season. They beat Grand Junction’s Sarah Gaumer and Lanie Dougherty 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 before losing to Durango’s Avery Edgar and Rachel Ager in the finals.
Central nearly sent all four doubles teams to state but Caysee Calton and Lenah Anderson lost a heartbreaking playback match to Grand Junction’s Juliette Berry and Abby Kearl. Still, Aust is ecstatic about her player’s performances.
“(David and Carter) were JV the whole season. I’m stoked for them and they’re both freshmen,” Aust said. “We’ve been working so hard on the mental side of the game. We ended the season as a team 8-3. A lot of my work with the team has been on the mental side. At this point, they know how to place the ball and shots, what they need help with is the mental side. We’ve done stuff like guided meditations to help them believe in themselves.”