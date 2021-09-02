The Central High School boys soccer team shrugged off playing in persistent rain Wednesday afternoon to roll to a 7-0 victory over Moffat County at Long Family Memorial Park.
The Warriors (3-0) are off to their best start in years — Central went 0-10 in last year’s shortened season, but has allowed only one goal so far this fall, outscoring its opponents 16-1. Central hasn’t won more than three games since the 2013 season, when the Warriors were 5-10.
Now in his fourth year as Central’s coach, Joe Diedrich is seeing the progress. He had only 16 players last season, and lost both of his seniors, one to a knee injury and another to mononucleosis, so this year’s seniors are in their second year of being the team’s leaders.
“It’s taken awhile to build, but we have (several) freshmen this year, so that’s helpful to reload and keep rolling,” Diedrich said. “But we have eight seniors and six of them start, and we have good young talent too, that intermixes.”
Three of those seniors, Alfonso Banuelas, Michael Palma and Hiusef Llmones, had two goals and an assist apiece, and junior Anthony Skumburdes had one goal and one assist for the Warriors. Central led 2-0 at halftime, but the Warriors got their spacing figured out in the second to put up five goals.
“I think it was more spacing. They were all trying to crunch to the goal and I needed some of them to get wide to open that space up,” Diedrich said.
Llmones got Central on the board when his shot slipped off the Moffat County keeper’s hands, and Central dominated play the entire game. Alejandro Jimenez made six saves for Central, which opens Southwestern League play Tuesday by hosting Durango.
Golf
Vail Mountain won the team title and there was a three-way tie for first place in the Gunnison Invitational at Dos Rios Golf Course.
Daniel Mikkelson of Gunnison, Stewie Bruce of Vail Mountain and Sean Asselin of Eagle Valley all came in at 75 in the tournament that drew most of the smaller schools on the Western Slope.
Palisade placed seventh with a 262, led by sophomore Ian Allen, who shot an 86 to place 30th. Junior Alex Morrall was one stroke back in a tie for 31st and junior Blake Hooker tied for 36th with an 89.
Vail Mountain finished at 233 as a team, with Gunnison, Basalt and Eagle Valley tied for second at 238.