The Central High School girls soccer team’s magic season came to an end on Saturday.
one week after beating the defending Class 4A state champion, Central lost at Windsor 3-0 in the second round of the 4A playoffs.
Central (10-7) beat the reigning state champion Holy Family in the first round on Wednesday.
Colorado Academy 7, Delta 0: The best season in program history came to an unceremonious end in Denver.
The Panthers (11-6) were outmatched against the third-seeded Mustangs (13-4), allowing four goals in the first half and three in the second.
Boys Lacrosse
Mountain Vista 17, Fruita Monument 0: The Wildcats (15-2) were unable to continue the most successful season in program history against the defending 5A champions.
The Golden Eagles (12-3) got rolling early by scoring seven runs in the first quarter. They lead 12-0 at halftime.
Girls Tennis
A handful of Western Slope tennis players had playback matches at the state tennis tournaments.
In the 5A tournament at the Gates Tennis Center in Denver, Fruita’s No. 1 and No. 3 singles players, Abby Deeths and Breckyn Dunn, respectively, each had one. Deeths lost 6-0, 6-0 to Avery Hickman from Poudre and Dunn lost 6-1, 6-3 to Peyton Tinsley from Regis.
In 4A, Grand Junction No. 3 singles player Natalie Hanks was down 1-0 to Thompson Valley’s Allie Mertens before it ended in Mertens’ favor. The match is scored as a default, implying that it did not continue.
The Tigers’ No. 3 doubles team of Lily Echanova and Madison Sites lost 6-1, 6-3 to Bella Prohs and Miranda Spooner of Thompson Valley.
Central’s No. 4 doubles team Shaelyn David and Annabelle Carter lost 6-0, 6-1 to Violete Letendre and Allison Turner from Denver South.