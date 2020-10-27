The guiding force behind the Central High School softball program is stepping down.
Scott Else, the Warriors’ head coach the past 12 seasons, has resigned to concentrate on his business and family.
He’s going out on top, with seven consecutive Southwestern League titles and a state Class 5A Final Four appearance this fall, the third in his tenure.
The Warriors upended then-No. 1 Rock Canyon in the quarterfinals of the state tournament to reach the semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion Fossil Ridge.
“I don’t know how much time it takes up in other programs, but this takes a lot of my time, scouting and trying to do whatever I think I should be doing for us to win,” he said. “My wife has been wondering what it would be like when I quit, and now she’s kind of sad and wondering if I made the right decision.”
Else, 54, owns his own custom audio, video and security system business and also has five acres of land that need his attention, along with his family. Each fall, he takes a break during the day for practice or games, and often heads back to work until late at night to finish installing a system.
“It’s a juggling act,” he said. “I might miss one or two practices a year, no more than that. But when you play Legend on a Tuesday not knowing if you’re going to leave (for state) on Thursday, you juggle. Should I schedule jobs? Should I not? Then you go and beat No. 1 (Rock Canyon) and get back on the phone and reschedule jobs and push things around. … But I love it.”
Central became a perennial power with Else in the third-base coaching box, winning nine SWL titles in 12 seasons — the Warriors lost only one league game the past seven seasons.
Else established a winning program based on high expectations — win the league, qualify for state, but above all else, know the game and play it the right way. Practices include countless ground balls and fly balls, and several rounds of batting practice as he teaches the finer points of the game to where it becomes second-nature on game day.
“That was one of my goals from the start, to instill a culture, that winning culture, and people want to come play for you, people want to come watch you play,” he said. “To me, the won-loss record is great, but there’s nothing more gratifying than to be sitting watching a game and nobody knows who you are and you hear, ‘Man, did you watch Central play? Those girls know the game.’ There’s nothing better than hearing that. Nothing better.”
He pushed the Warriors to compete against the best the state had to offer, making several trips to the Front Range for tournaments. Winning the Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament’s gold bracket in his first season as head coach was a huge step for the program.
Else told his assistant coaches and Central Athletic Director Josh King before the season he was planning to step aside, but didn’t tell the players until after the season.
Before their run to the Final Four, he and his assistant coaches were breaking down the Warriors’ chances.
“My gut feeling was we’re going to have to play really good to beat Legend, and we did,” Else said. “Rock Canyon, we only lost 3-nothing to them (early in the season), so you never know, they hit two home runs against us the first time and didn’t hit us hard.
“Then we beat them and I told my assistant, ‘They don’t want me to leave, dude.’ ’’