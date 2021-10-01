Kennedy Vis hit a home run and drove in three runs Thursday night and also struck out seven batters and allowed two hits in 2 1/3 innings in the circle as the Class 5A No. 8 Central High School softball team dominated Montrose 15-0 in three innings at Columbine Park.
Bailee Ritterbush drove in three runs and Vis, Jenna Fraser, Aspen Satterfield and Ella Grace Kellerby all had two hits for the Warriors (17-4, 6-0 Southwestern League), combining for seven RBI. Central scored 11 runs in the second inning.
The Indians fell to 8-8 (1-4 SWL).
FOOTBALL
Grand Junction's struggling offense couldn't find its course correction in the team's Metro League opener. The Tigers lost 41-0 at Aurora Central, running for approximately 100 yards as a team and passing for 25.
Grand Junction (0-6, 0-1 Metro) did find the end zone, but the play was called back because of a penalty. Aurora Central (5-1, 1-0) led 20-0 at halftime.
Through six games, Grand Junction is averaging 5.7 points per game.
BOYS SOCCER
Quincy Cooling had a hat trick, freshman Christopher Gonzalez-Muniz scored twice and Christian Lucero also scored as Montrose defeated Central 6-0 at home.
The Indians improved to 6-4 (1-3 SWL). The Warriors fell to 5-4 (0-4 SWL).
Palisade 9, Basalt 2: Silas Ford scored six goals, Trustyn Miller scored twice and Bill Hendrix added a goal as the Bulldogs cruised on the road to improve to 4-5 (3-1 Western Slope League).
BOYS TENNIS
Fruita Monument fell 4-3 on the road at Aspen, falling to 5-6 in duals.
The Wildcats' victories came from Ryan Davis beating Tucker Livingston 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles; Trevor Heer and Coltan Gechter beating Nico Smith and Wyatt Eaton 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles; and Trevor Rund and Jack Savage beating Luca Pedinelli and Nick Stephens 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4 doubles.