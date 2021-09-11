The Central High School softball team had its seven-game winning streak snapped Saturday at the Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament, losing two games in the Platinum bracket to finish fourth.
After losing 10-4 to Holy Family in their first game, the Warriors (9-3) lost 6-5 to Lakewood in the third-place game at the Aurora Sports Complex.
Katelyn Morris hit two home runs and drove in six runs and Kaylee McDonald hit a home run and drove in four runs to power the Tigers (10-3) past Central.
McDonald got the power surges started with a three-run blast in the top of the first inning and Morris followed with a solo shot to give Holy Family a 4-0 lead.
Central got two runs back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout by Kennedy Vis and an RBI single from Tuscani Ritter.
Morris had a two-run single in the top of the second inning and then put the game away in the sixth inning with a three-run home run.
Central managed only five hits, all singles.
Fruita Monument loses pair: The Wildcats lost 14-8 to Mountain Vista and 6-4 to Eaglecrest at the Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament.
Against Mountain Vista, Ava Stephens was 2 for 4 with four RBI, including a home run and a double, and Marissa Nehm, Lacie Rodabaugh, Lori Bird and Peyton Sheer all had two hits.
Stephens continued her hot hitting in the loss to Eaglecrest, going 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Lauren Lee hit a solo home run and Bailey Bingham, Angelina Fortunato and Rodabaugh all had one RBI.
Grand Junction wins in Colorado Springs: A 10-run second inning and an eight-run fifth inning propelled the Tigers to a 26-7 victory over Doherty in the first game.
In the 10-run second, Grand Junction had seven hits, four walks — including three with the bases loaded — and were the beneficiaries of three errors by the Spartans to take a 15-2 lead. Jada Renova had the big hit, a two-run single.
Seven walks — three with the bases loaded — two errors and three hits allowed the Tigers to increase their 18-7 lead to 26-7 in the top of the sixth.
Renova, Polly Senko, Veda Irwin and Isabella Crown all had four RBI and Renova, Senko, Crown and Maycie Child all had three hits in the win. Renova allowed seven runs, five earned, on four hits with four strikeouts and five walks.
At the Berthoud Tournament, Palisade lost 14-2 to Roosevelt and 9-4 to Vista Ridge.
Volleyball
Palisade remained undefeated in the Class 4A Western Slope League with a 19-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 victory over Eagle Valley.
With concerns over Glenwood Canyon possibly being shut down in the future, the Bulldogs played three games over two days against WSL teams on the opposite side of the canyon — Battle Mountain, Summit and Eagle Valley.
“It was a long weekend to be on the road, but to come away with three league wins was great,” Palisade coach Wendy MacAskill said.
Addie Ritterbush and Kyra Birch both had 10 kills and 13 digs for the Bulldogs (8-2, 4-0 WSL) and Ritterbush added two solo blocks and a block assist. Ella Yanowich had 15 digs and Ella Steel added 31 assists and five aces.
Grand Junction lost 25-23, 25-12, 25-17 at Durango.
Cross Country
Running in the top division at the prestigious Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton, Fruita Monument’s Kien Cogley finished second in 16 minutes, 2 seconds. The senior finished more than 25 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher.
Oliver Balestrieri and Carson Garcia both finished in the top 50 for the Wildcats.
Soccer
Angel Mendez scored two goals and Luis Aguirre had an assists in Grand Junction’s 4-2 loss to Durango at Canyon View Park.