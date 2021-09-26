The Central High School softball team showed its resiliency Saturday in a 6-1 loss to the Horizon in the Southwestern Classic at Canyon View Park.
“It looks a lot worse on the scoreboard than it was. Six-one, that’s five runs. That’s nothing for these girls,” head coach Aaron Berk said. “I’ve seen them score 10. We just ran out of innings against a really great team.”
The eighth-ranked Warriors (15-4) entered the game on a six-game winning streak, but ran into a Hawks team that had won 10 straight.
Horizon pitcher Madison Vollmar struck out five of the first seven batters before Central freshman Emma Diaz singled in the bottom of the third.
As the Warriors were struggling to put the ball in play, the third-ranked Hawks (18-1) were showing patience at the plate, forcing pitcher Kennedy Vis into hitter-friendly counts. After escaping the first two innings unscathed despite allowing a few hits, Horizon’s Hadley Hudson hit a two-run home run to center field in the top of the third inning for a 2-0 lead.
After Diaz singled with one out in the bottom of the inning, Olivia Litzen’s ground-rule double drove in the only run of the game for the Warriors.
“I just want to do what’s best for my team,” said Litzen, who finished 2 for 4 with the lone RBI. “I wanted to be the one who started the trend, because hitting is contagious.”
Central was unable to build any momentum at the plate, collecting only two more hits in the game off Vollmar, who finished with 11 strikeouts.
There was a scary moment in the top of the fourth when a line drive off the bat of Horizon’s Lilly Mohr hit Vis in the wrist. As the senior hunched over in the circle, the crowd fell silent. Once Vis recovered from being hit — with tears and laughter — she pitched two more innings before being relieved by Jenna Fraser.
“I mean it’s softball, these things happen. It hurts, but I’ll be fine,” Vis said, clutching an ice pack to her left wrist. “Those girls hit hard, that’s a good team. It’s a tough loss but we’re a good team, too. We learned a lot today.”
Like getting a liner to the wrist, losing stings. But the Warriors are confident they’ll bounce back.
“Kennedy is so resilient. She’s a leader on the team and we have a lot of young players on the team, so she shows them how to be tough and competitive. Today was just another example of that,” Berk said. “This was a tough stretch and we still went 4-1 in the last few days. We have some things to work on but I’m proud of how they played.”
In the Warriors’ first game of the Southwestern Classic, they defeated Conifer 7-3. Vis allowed three hits and struck out three batters as a closer in the final two innings. Vis also hit a home run in the game and Litzen had three hits.
Fruita Monument lost 12-2 to Horizon in their first game, but bounced back with a 9-0 win over Green Mountain. Angelina Fortunato had two hits, one RBI and scored one run for the Wildcats against Horizon.
Against Green Mountain, Ava Stephens and Lacie Rodabaugh both hit home runs and combined for seven hits. Marisa Nehm was dominant in the circle for Fruita (8-12), striking out seven batters and allowing two hits in a complete-game effort.
Grand Junction (3-14) fell 14-4 to Green Mountain and 15-0 to Castle View.
Against the Rams, Polly Senko hit a triple. Against Castle View (14-6), Senko had Grand Junction’s lone hit.
Palisade (11-8) lost 19-0 to Castle View and 17-1 to Conifer. In the latter game, Melissa Carroll hit a double and scored on an RBI single by Jordan Bauer to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. However, the Lobos (14-4) scored 17 runs in the top of the third.