New coach, same Warriors.
With some key pieces from its run to the Class 5A semifinals having graduated, a different head coach and a season opener against one of its arch-rivals, one could have forgiven the Central High School softball team if it needed some time to find its chemistry Tuesday night.
Instead, the eighth-ranked Warriors scored 14 runs before the first out of their season was recorded.
The bulk of Central’s lineup had three at-bats in their 16-run, first-inning outburst in a 16-0 victory over the Tigers at Colorado Mesa University Softball Field in two innings.
"It was a good day, it was a good game, the girls played well and I thought, all-around, it was good for us to play that way," first-year Central coach Aaron Berk said.
After starting pitcher Kennedy Vis, one of Central’s two seniors, retired the three Tigers (1-3) batters she faced in the top of the first, the Warriors spent the next 40 minutes at the plate.
The scoring blitz began when Bailee Ritterbush connected on a triple down the left-field line to drive in Sidona Johnston, Central’s other senior, and Rylee Halcomb. Vis hit a single to score Ritterbush for a 3-0 lead and Jazmyn Fynn scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
With the bases load, Tuscani Ritter hit a single to drive in Jenna Fraser and Katelyn Clementson. In her second at-bat, Johnston’s bases-loaded single drove in Aspen Satterfield, making it 7-0. Halcomb and Ritterbush drove in runs before Vis sent the ball deep to left field for a bases-clearing, three-run triple, increasing the Central lead to 12-0.
"It was fun," Vis said. "As a team, we really like each other. We just have a lot of fun together. We were all cheering and having fun in the game, and I think that helped us out a lot."
Satterfield's two-run single drove in Fenn and Ritter followed with an RBI single to score Clementson to make it 14-0. Grand Junction finally recorded the first out of the inning on the ensuing at-bat by Olivia Litzen.
"I think we played together today," Johnston said. "A bunch of us played all summer together, so I think it's really good to have that chemistry. We all put a lot of faith into Coach Berk and (former head coach and now assistant) Coach Scott (Else) and trust that they know what they're doing. We just go out and have fun. These games under the light are fun."
Central scored two more runs in the inning, with Fraser scoring on a bases-loaded walk and Ritterbush collecting her fourth RBI of the inning on a single.