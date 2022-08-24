Central's Bailee Ritterbusch slides into third base with a triple in the first inning of her team's 11-1 win over Grand Junction at Colorado Mesa University on Tuesday. Ritterbush was 3 for 5 with one RBI and scored four runs in the win.
Grand Junction's Jaxon Clark swings at a pitch Tuesday night in the Tigers' 11-1 loss to Central at Colorado Mesa University.
Central's Olivia Litzen connects on a double Tuesday night in the first inning of the Warriors' 11-1 victory over Grand Junction.
Central's Jenna Fraser delivers a pitch Tuesday night in the Warriors' 11-1 victory over Grand Junction. Fraser allowed only two hits and struck out 11 in the win.
Grand Junction's Jada Renova prepares to swing at a pitch Tuesday night in the Tigers' 11-1 loss to Central.
Grand Junction's Jaxon Clark delivers a pitch Tuesday night in the Tigers' 11-1 loss to Central.
Strong pitching and solid defense helped the Central High School softball team beat Grand Junction 11-1 at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex on Tuesday night.
The Warriors scored four runs in the first and third innings and took advantage of a slew of early Tiger errors. The win allows a young Central team the opportunity to shake off season-opening nerves. For Grand Junction, the loss shows some promising improvement for an equally young team.
“I liked how we overcame some jitters, some nerves for starting quite a few new kids … It’s a (Southwestern) League game, it’s under the lights, we were nervous … but we settled down,” Central coach Aaron Berk said. “I’d like to see a little bit better late-inning play instead of getting into that mid-inning lull.”
Central, the designated away team, opened the game fast.
Olivia Litzen hit a leadoff double and later stole third. Bailee Ritterbush brought Jazz Fenn, Litzen’s courtesy runner, home on the next at-bat with a triple. Emma Diaz and Aspen Satterfield later scored as the Tigers committed three errors in the first inning.
Ritterbush was 3 for 5 with one RBI and scored four runs. Sophomore Ella Grace Kellerby went 1 for 3 and led the team with three RBI.
The Warriors were similarly stout in the bottom frames.
Jenna Fraser started on the mound for Central and appears to be the successor to Kennedy Vis, who now plays for CMU. Fraser didn’t miss a beat, striking out 11 batters and allowing only two hits.
In a game full of firsts for so many Warriors, senior leader Litzen was pleased with the team’s performance.
“As a team, we played really well. There’s a lot we can always improve on so we just need to go to practice and keep working,” Litzen said. “First game, everyone had some jitters at the bat but I think we got focused toward the end.”
Despite losing key seniors from last year’s team, Litzen is certain the Warriors will pick up where they left off.
“People graduate every year, we can’t control that. Our team chemistry is awesome, we know each other because we’ve been playing together for years,” Litzen said. “I know how Jenna pitches, I’ve been playing with her forever. Aspen over at third base, we have a special bond and I can just look at her and know, ‘Oh, she has my back.’ ”
The start of the game was less-than-ideal for the Tigers (0-2, 0-1 SWL), but coach Windi Serrano was pleased with how they battled through adversity.
The Tigers committed five errors through three innings. That made things tough for pitcher Jaxon Clark, who pitched fairly well in her start. The defense settled down as the game went on and even made a few highlight-worthy plays.
In the top of the sixth inning, Alexis Walpole chased down a pop fly into the third-base foul territory and made a sliding catch.
Grand Junction’s run came in the second inning. Lindsey Cooley led off with a bunt single and advanced to third after back-to-back walks. She then scored on a wild pitch. Kaylie Kellerby led off the fifth with a triple but was stranded.
“I think they did a good job. We’re young and we’ve come a long way. We just gotta start a little bit sooner next time, I’m proud of what my kids did,” Serrano said. “I think they bond together better this year … They came in wanting to build a team together.”