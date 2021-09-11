The Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament is one of the premier softball tournaments in Colorado.
Central High School certainly enjoyed its time Thursday on the first day of the tournament at the Aurora Sports Complex. The Warriors (9-1) won all three of their games to stretch their winning streak to seven.
In the opener against Douglas County, Rylee Halcomb had the clutch hit, an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning that broke a 2-2 tie.
Tuscani Ritter walked to begin the inning and was sacrificed to second by Jenna Fraser. Bailee Ritterbush singled and Katelyn Clementson walked to load the bases for Halcomb, who singled to center on an 0-2 count. Two other run scored on a pair of errors by the Huskies.
Ritterbush finished 2 for 4 with three RBI — an RBI single in the first and RBI groundout in the second and another RBI single in the fifth.
Kennedy Vis allowed two runs on three hits and struck out nine to earn the win. The senior also hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Fraser was the beneficiary of a 14-run, 12-hit attack against Pueblo East in the second game, allowing only five hits and striking out three. She was also 1 for 3 with an RBI in the win.
Aspen Satterfield was 3 for 4 with three RBI, Sidona Johnston was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Vis was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Ritterbush and Halcomb both had two RBI in the win.
In the third game against Eaglecrest, a three-run first inning was more than enough for Vis, who allowed only four hits and struck out eight in the shutout.
Ritterbush’s RBI single and Fraser’s two-out, two-run single gave the Warriors a quick 3-0 lead. Ritterbush added an RBI groundout in the second inning and Olivia Litzen had an RBI double in the sixth inning to complete the scoring.
Fraser, Litzen, Ritter and Halcomb all finished with two hits for Central. For the day, Ritterbush finished with four hits and seven RBI and Fraser had five hits and three RBI.
Fruita Monument goes 2-1 at Dave Sanders: The Wildcats (5-4) opened the tournament with a comeback win over Brighton, scoring seven runs in the final two innings for a 10-9 victory. Ava Stephens drove in the winning run for Fruita.
Against Ponderosa in the second game, Fruita got behind early and never caught up in a 9-4 loss. Olivia Trombley hit a grand slam in the first inning and the Mustangs added another run in the second before the Wildcats tried to rally, scoring one run in the top of the third.
Ponderosa scored two more in the bottom of the third, but a two-run double by Peyton Sheer pulled the Wildcats within three, 7-4. An error and a run-scoring single completed the scoring.
Fruita defeated Bear Creek 11-6 in the final game of the day.
Palisade goes 2-0 at Berthoud tournament: The Bulldogs (9-1) defeated Pine Creek 15-0 and Thompson Valley 6-5.
In the victory over Pine Creek, Mikayla Talbott allowed only three hits and struck out six in the four-inning victory. Palisade had 10 hits and scored in every inning.
Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate was 4 for 4 with four RBI, Melissa Carroll had two hits and three RBI, Jordan Bauer and Melanie Valcez each added two RBI and Taylor Mosby scored four runs.
The Bulldogs were forced to rally against Thompson Valley. Trailing 5-4 in the top of the seventh inning, Ashlyn Leeper hit a solo home run with one out to tie the game at 5-5, Talbott followed with a walk and Taryn Miller singled. After Neisha McGinnett popped out for the second out, Mosby walked to load the bases. With a 1-1 count on Alicia Franco, Talbott stole home for the go-ahead run.
Melanie Valdez got the state for Palisade and allowed five runs, only one earned, on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. She struck out nine and walked two. Talbott pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win.
Volleyball
Ella Yanowich had 13 kills, 15 digs and three aces as Palisade defeated Summit 25-17, 25-15, 25-12 in the first of two league matches at Eagle Valley High School.
Ella Steele had 31 assists, Ava Walitt chiped in 12 digs and Kyra Birch had three aces for the Bulldogs (7-2, 3-0 4A Western Slope League).
In the nightcap, Yanowich had another strong all-around game with 10 kills, eight digs and five aces in a 25-17, 25-14, 25-21 victory over Battle Mountain.
Steele had 21 assists and two solo blocks and Addie Ritterbush added eight digs for the Bulldogs.
Durango 3, Central 0: Rhyan Mason had 11 digs in Central's 25-7, 25-19, 25-5 loss to the Demons. The Warriors (1-3) were missing their top outside hitter and middle hitter.
Boys Soccer
Luke Wender made eight saves in Fruita Monument’s 2-0 road loss to Vail Christian.