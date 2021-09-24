With one out and the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, Central shortstop Aspen Satterfield broke toward the third-base foul line at the crack of the bat.
Sprinting full speed, Satterfield reached up as she crossed the foul line and snagged the softball to give the Warriors the crucial second out in the final inning Thursday night.
Two batters later, an interference call at second base produced the third and final out to secure a 9-7 victory and an unprecedented eighth consecutive Southwestern League title for the Central softball team.
“I’m not the fastest, but I put my head down and ran and tried to help my pitcher out,” Satterfield said after the teams traded momentum in the showdown at the Colorado Mesa University softball complex.
Three innings earlier, Satterfield made a similar running catch against Fruita Monument stalwart Lauren Lee, who had homered twice in the game.
“I take it pitch by pitch,” Satterfield said. “But I’m always charging to go get (the ball).”
Shifted from third base to shortstop this season, Satterfield said the Warriors (12-3, 4-0 SWL) enjoy playing in pressure games.
“(Pressure) pushes us to achieve; it makes us better,” she said. “We’re really used to playing under pressure … we know how to calm each other down.”
Central starting and winning pitcher Kennedy Vis endorsed the concept of playing in tense situations.
“We play better under pressure,” said Vis, who pitched a complete game for Central, scattering nine hits and striking out six in the seven-inning game. “And it’s always a fun rivalry game against Fruita.”
Vis, who will join the Colorado Mesa softball program next year, also jump-started the Central offense in the first inning when she hit a two-run home run to straightaway center field.
Central extended the lead to 6-0 with four runs in the second inning.
Bailee Ritterbush drove in two with a single down the left-field line. Sidona Johnston and Olivia Litzen also drove in runs in the second.
But Fruita Monument (7-8, 2-2 SWL) answered with two runs in the bottom of the second — on a two-run home run to center by Lee.
Central replied with a three-run outburst in the top of the fourth to extend the lead to 9-2.
But the Wildcats turned up the pressure with a big five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth. Lee provided the big blast with her second home run of the game — this one a towering shot over the fence in left field.
Teammates Peytan Scheer, Ava Stephens and Lacie Rodabaugh all added hits for Fruita Monument and the Wildcats pulled to within 9-7.
Two more tense scoreless innings and Central clinched the league title for the eighth consecutive season.
“They didn’t go down easy,” Central head coach Aaron Berk said. “They scratched, got a couple runs … put on the pressure.”
He said the Warriors expected a tight, back-and-forth game after a tense contest between the two teams last week.
“They’ve got some good kids, some really good underclassmen,” Berk said. “They play the right way. They’ll be tough the next couple years.”
He credited the experience and leadership of Vis, the Central senior pitcher and slugger.
“This game speaks to her experience. She’s seen this type of game,” Berk said. “She’s been in big moments.”
She also drilled a pair of “missiles,” according to her coach, including the home run and a triple.
Similarly, he said, Satterfield lends experience and leadership as the team’s shortstop this season.
“She’s really worked on … expanding her range,” Berk said, citing the two key defensive plays by Satterfield.
He said the Warriors also benefitted from the seamless combination of pitcher Vis and catcher Litzen
“They play on the same (summer) comp team together,” Berk said. “They’ve been together a long time.”
Vis, for her part, said she appreciates Litzen.
“The catcher and I have grown really close together,” Vis said. “We’re really close outside of softball, too.
“I really love our team this year. We all really click together; we have a lot of fun together.”