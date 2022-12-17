Central High School’s, right, Hassin Maynes wrestles North Fork High School’s Joe Hollembeak in the Warrior Classic at Grand Junction Central in Grand Junction, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Maynes Pinned Hollembeak in 20 seconds. Photo by Barton Glasser
Central Hassin Maynes, right, controls North Fork’s Joe Hollembeak during the Warrior Classic at Central High School. Maynes, who went 0-2 at state last season as a freshman, has shown his growth so far this season.
Central sophomore JP Espinoza, bottom, beat Grand Junction’s Murphy Harris, back, in the 113-pound quarterfinals Friday at the Warrior Classic at Central.
The Colorado state wrestling championship can be daunting to even the most experienced high school wrestler.
For Hassin Maynes and JP Espinoza, who both represented Central in Denver in February as freshmen, the stage was intimidating but offered a chance to learn.
Both went 0-2 at state but are back on the mat this season — bigger and better than before.
“I wasn’t satisfied with how did I there, but I was a freshman … I know how a loss feels over there and I don’t want that happening again,” Maynes said. “(Losing at state) is different for everybody. For me, I know how much work I put in and that makes it more difficult to take the loss.”
Espinoza wrestles at 113 pounds for the Warriors and Maynes is at 138. Both said they feel stronger and more confident this year.
Espinoza has bulked up and moved up a weight class from last season. He began wrestling in middle school with the Colorado Outlaws and joined the sport in the seventh grade. Because he was in eighth grade at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is really only his third full season on the mat.
“I feel like going to state was kind of scary because of big it was,” said Espinoza. “But now I’m a lot more confident because I’ve been there.”
Espinoza is in the semifinals in this year’s Warrior Classic — he didn’t place at 106 pounds last year.
Espinoza (18-2) pinned his first two opponents on Friday in fewer than 50 seconds. In the quarterfinals, Espinoza beat Grand Junction’s Murphy Harris (3-2) 5-2. Espinoza faces Trevor Angus (19-6) of Uintah, Utah, in today’s semifinals.
That progress is why Espinoza loves the sport.
“I’ve been putting in so much work and I’m getting better over time,” he said.
Maynes has been wrestling since he was 7 years old and got into the sport because his dad wrestled.
He viewed his freshman state appearance as an opportunity to gain experience.
Maynes (15-5) made it to the quarterfinals Friday. He first beat Pueblo West’s JJ Neilson (12-11) by a 15-0 technical fall, then pinned North Fork’s Joe Hollembeak (3-4) in 20 seconds. In the quarters, Maynes lost a 6-3 decision to Meeker’s Trae Kennedy (14-4).
Maynes faces Fort Lupton’s Josiah Gonzales (15-3) today for a chance to advance to the consolation quarterfinals.
“Now this year, I’m taking wrestling a lot more seriously. I’ve been having two practices a day for four days a week,” Maynes said. “...In the practice room, I feel like I’ve been pushing myself a lot harder. So I think I’ve improved with conditioning and strength. In my private club (the Outlaws) I’ve been wrestling the 157-pounder, so that has been helping a lot.”