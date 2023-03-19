Central splits doubleheader By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Mar 19, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central High School’s baseball team split a doubleheader on Saturday, beating Greeley West 12-2 before losing 9-5 to Northglenn.In the first game, Central led 2-1 before scoring eight runs combined in the third and fourth innings. Central scored one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings to enforce the run rule.Lewis Coonts was 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Jaxxon Collins was 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI. Trevor Ziek was 2 for 3 with two runs, one RBI and a double.Rylan Nostrand earned the win, striking out 12 batters in six innings and allowing five hits, two walks and two earned runs against the Spartans (1-3).Northglenn (2-3) took an early lead over Central (3-2) and never looked back.The Norsemen led 8-2 after two innings and 9-3 after three. The Warriors scored one run in the sixth and two in the seventh.Kaden Guerrieri was 3 for 4 from the leadoff spot, scored one run and drove in one.Guerrieri took the loss, lasting 1⅔ innings and striking out two batters, allowing five hits and nine runs, one of which was earned. Jayvin Martinez threw 5⅓ innings and struck out eight.Golden 5, Palisade 4 (9 innings): The Demons (2-0) outlasted the Bulldogs (2-3) in Golden.Palisade trailed 2-1 through four before scoring three runs in the fifth. Golden tied the game in the seventh and won with a walk-off single.Josh Zotto and Brett Rozman each had home runs for the Bulldogs.Girls soccerFruita Monument crushed Far Northeast 10-0 in Denver.Regan Dare, Gabrielle Marquez and Olivia Stoffel each scored two goals. Reegan McKee, Sophie Howe, Molly Younker and Mollie Dare all had one goal.Boys LacrosseGrand Junction lost to Monarch 15-1 at Canyon View.The Coyotes (2-2) shut out the Tigers (1-2) until the fourth quarter. Maddox Caster scored the Tigers' lone goal. Gordie Steidel made 14 saves. No. 5 Saint Mary's pulls away in second half, beats No. 12 VCU Kansas coach Bill Self to miss second-round game Dylan Disu drops 28, No. 2 seed Texas punts Penn State Mon 73% 33° 47° Mon Monday 47°/33° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 73% Sunrise: 07:18:03 AM Sunset: 07:26:22 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tue 50% 40° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/40° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 50% Sunrise: 07:16:28 AM Sunset: 07:27:22 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wed 76% 32° 48° Wed Wednesday 48°/32° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 76% Sunrise: 07:14:52 AM Sunset: 07:28:21 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: SSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies early followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Thu 24% 31° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/31° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:13:16 AM Sunset: 07:29:20 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 32° 47° Fri Friday 47°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:11:41 AM Sunset: 07:30:19 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. 