The revival of Central’s tennis program could be continuing with its singles players.
Alexis Wickham and Sydney Maurer, the No. 1 and No. 2 singles players for the Warriors, are both showing growth and dedication that mirrors the program’s.
Wickham helped Central beat Fruita Monument earlier this week for the first time in coach Katie Aust’s tenure and Maurer has ascended to the No. 2 position as a sophomore.
“There’s some beauty in the sport, I think especially when you know how to play it right,” Wickham said. “Wins are amazing; it’s a great feeling. But when tennis clicks, when you know you’ve played the best you can, it’s a really good moment. Win or lose. There’s something amazing about playing good tennis against an opponent.”
Wickham played when she was younger because her father used to coach but she stopped until high school.
“I don’t know why I came back to tennis. I think it’s the only sport I’ve ever been good at,” Wickham joked.
Wickham’s favorite part of the sport, singles especially, is its accountability — it’s all on you, win or lose.
Wickham played doubles as a freshman and was the No. 3 singles player last year, and said she has improved a lot as her prep career has gone on. She was the only singles player to advance to the state tournament last season for Central; three doubles teams also qualified.
Maurer hopes to join Wickham across the mountains in May.
Maurer, who attends Palisade High School, has played tennis for about a decade and her father, Dan MacDonald, is the tennis coach for Colorado Mesa.
Maurer’s love for tennis grew as she got older, she said. What sticks out most is the variety of play styles she sees on the court.
“You’re always learning new things about the person you’re playing against, about yourself and new ways to improve,” Maurer said. “(My opponent today) was very consistent and she did like to slice a lot, and I don’t see a lot of singles players who slice a lot … Slicing is an approach where you’re not swinging but chopping, in a way. It allows the ball to go (just over) the top of the net or spin in a way that could change the direction.”
Maurer also played No. 2 singles as a freshman. She retooled her serve after noticing how much harder players hit and how they angle the ball at the high school level.
Serving is something she’s still working on.
“It gives me a better chance to direct the ball where I want it to go,” Maurer said.
Maurer and Wickham are leading the charge for the renewed success on the courts for Central, which has lived in the shadow of Grand Junction and Fruita Monument in the past.
Central’s first tournament of the season, a Western Slope Open that was clouded by overcast and persistent rain, got off to a rough start. All of the Warriors’ singles players and doubles team lost their first match of the day and the tournament was suspended because of the weather.
Wickham lost 6-1, 6-0 and Maurer lost 6-2, 6-1.
The Warriors are playing for pride and continued growth on the final day of the Western Slope Open.
The program has 25 girls on this year’s roster, compared to 16 last season. Assistant coach Spencer Powell said this year’s team — from varsity to junior varsity — is much closer, as well.
“From my freshman year, we had a good team. It was fun. But we all realized the dedication we have to the sport. It clicked for all of us, it was all subconscious,” Wickham said. “Coach (Aust) is always pushing us to be better, and I think that drove us all to work harder. I think we’ve given it our all and continue to.”
Rain leaves Day 2 in limbo
Consistent rain on Friday left the tennis courts at the Elliott Tennis Center and Canyon View Park too wet to play on, so the day ended early. Only the first round was played for championship brackets.
Paul Cain, director of athletics for School District 51, said courts would be re-evaluated today around 7 a.m. with a target start time of 9 a.m.
Brackets may continue as normal, Cain said, although it is possible that matches are played as 8-game pro sets instead of best 2 out of 3.
Grand Junction saw players advance in two doubles brackets on Friday. The No. 3 team of Juliette Berry and Xenia Perry won 2-6, 6-4, 10-6 and the No. 4 doubles team of Lanie Dougherty and Maddy Boyer won 6-2, 6-1 over Palmer Ridge.
No. 3 singles Bethany Kimmel was leading 7-5 and Fruita Monument’s No. 4 doubles team of Lauren Olson and Paige Barnhurst was winning before the tournament was suspended.