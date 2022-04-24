Central, Fruita Monument and Grand Junction participated in the Dakota Ridge Invitational in Littleton over the weekend.
The Warriors had an impressive showing. Justin Blanton won the 400-meter dash in 49.54 seconds, which is the third-best time in Colorado. Tristian Spence finished fourth in the 1,600 run with a time of 5 minutes, 16.83 seconds.
Tyler Stogsdill finished second in the 800 in 2:01.65 — only 0.04 seconds out of first. Jackson Edwards finished third in the 1,600 and Shalom Trowbridge finished seventh.
Sasha Rascon finished fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 32 feet, 10 inches. Daniel Baroumbaye was fifth in the shot put (46-6.5) and fifth in the discus (136-8). Cash Walker was 10th in the discus with a mark of 128 feet.
The 4x800 relay team of Stogsdill, Trowbridge, Edwards and Jordan Leblow finished first in 8:05.26 — six seconds faster than second place. The 4x100 team of James Montoya, Hunter Richardson, Johan Trevizo and Blanton was sixth.
For Fruita, freshman Daniel Thomason stole the show when he finished second in the high jump at 6-1. Adan Flores was seventh at 5-11.
Ella Unrein finished 10th in the 800 and eighth in the 1,600, and Mackenzie Black was ninth in the 3,200. The 4x200 relay team of Kindal Ferrans, Lauren Geer, Trinity Hafey and Navaya Steele finished seventh and the 800 sprint medley team of Ferrans, Steele, Geer and Unrein was sixth.
Hafey placed 10th in the triple jump and Luka Knott was sixth in the discus.
Kian Cogley placed eighth in the 1,600 and ninth in the 3,200 and Corbin Murray finished 10th in the 110 hurdles.
Grand Junction’s Miller Jones won the triple jump at 46-3 — nearly 3 feet beyond the second-place finisher. He was also second in the long jump (20-5.5).
Amelia Moore finished third in the long jump (16-2), sixth in the 300 hurdles and 10th in the 100 hurdles.
Sailer Warinner was fifth in the shot put (33-9.75) and Lily Lofland finished eighth in the discus.
Baseball
Fruita Monument 12, Durango 8: The Wildcats had seven extra-base hits — including two triples — and ensured they can finish no worse than .500 in the Southwestern League with the win.
The Demons (3-14, 1-3 SWL) scored two runs in the top of the first before the Wildcats (12-6, 4-0) responded with five in the bottom half of the frame. Fruita, the designated home team, led 11-4 entering the sixth before Durango scored four runs. Fruita then scored one more in the bottom half and held Durango scoreless in the seventh.
Joel Lively earned the win by striking out eight in five innings, allowing eight hits and walking three. Andrew Lee was 3 for 4, including a home run and had three RBI.
Montrose 10, Central 0: Montrose pitcher Titus Weese was nearly perfect as he blanked the Warriors in five innings in Montrose.
The lone blemish for Weese was Joe Vigil’s one-out single in the third inning.
Six Montrose (11-5) batters had a hit and seven touched base. Central (6-10) used three pitchers in the game with starter Ryland Nostrand taking the loss.
Girls Soccer
Central 2, Coronado 1: A big first half lifted the Warriors to their winningest season in 12 years.
As she has all season, Liana Bryant went into extra gear for Central (7-5). The junior scored both of Central’s goals in the opening half. Bryant has scored 15 of the Warriors’ 19 goals this season.
Other results from Saturday not withstanding, Bryant ranks in the top 50 in Colorado in goals scored and in the top 10 in Class 4A. She also has a hefty lead for the most goals in the Southwestern League.
Coronado (6-5) is the third team with a winning record Central has beaten this season.
Fruita Monument 10, Fort Lupton 0: The Wildcats (9-1) pitched their eighth shutout of the season in a road win over the Bluedevils (5-6).
Kylie Wells and Regan Dare each had two goals. Dare leads Fruita in goals with six this season, and Wells is second with five.
Molly Younker, Maci Maynard, Gabrielle Marquez, Olivia Stoffel, Sophie Howe and Sadie Hubbard all scored one goal.
Ten different Wildcats have scored a goal this season.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument lost for the fifth time in six games, falling 13-6 to Battle Mountain.
It’s the seventh time the Wildcats (3-7) have allowed double-digit goals this season, all losses.
Two players for the Huskies (6-1) combined for 11 goals while no Wildcat had more than one.
Maryn Brown, Addie Stehman, Jenifer Jacobson, Kendall Roehm, Aleah Danner and Maggie Nycum all scored for Fruita and Danner and Olivia O’Hara each had one assist.
Fruita recovered more ground balls (37) than Battle Mountain (30).
Goaltenders Kylynn Tanner and Emily Acosta had seven and six saves, respectively.
Boys Swimming
The District 51 Griffins finished third at the Glenwood Springs Invitational with a handful of impressive finishes.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Noah Pudlewski, Ethan Burkes, Sagan Robinson and Luke Frazho finished second and the 200 medley relay team of Robinson, Frazho, Pudlewski and Luke Hall finished third.
Frazho, Pudlewski, Burkes and Robinson all had top-five individual finishes, as well. Burkes had the best finish of the bunch when he placed third in the 500 freestyle.
The Griffins also had an impressive showing in diving.
Nicholas Silzell finished second on the 1-meter board with a score of 341.55, only 3.4 points out of first.