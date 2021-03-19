After an opening-set defeat, the Central High School volleyball team refocused, rallying at Grand Junction for a five-set win Thursday night, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 15-9.
“We worked to manage our errors, get our jitters out and play aggressive and keep the ball on them and serve them tough,” said Central coach Brittany Sears.
Logan McCabe led the Warriors with nine kills and five digs. Silvia Gonzalez had 12 digs and five aces. Rhyan Mason contributed 18 assists, five digs and four aces. Kamryn Monroe added 13 assists with an ace and a kill. Ari Miklos had a team-high three blocks.
Central needed all of those contributions to improve to 2-0 (1-0 Southwestern League). The Tigers fell to 0-2 (0-1 SWL).
“It just took effort, teamwork and communication,” McCabe said. “I feel like we’re really good with the little practice we’ve had. I definitely think we can grow as a team and get better.”
In the first set, the Warriors’ lead grew as large as 13-6, thanks to two aces by Keylee Reynolds and two aces by Monroe as well as a kill by Miklos. However, the Tigers bounced back with a 19-8 run the rest of the way.
Jordan Brown and Lexi Heley got aces of their own as Grand Junction roared back for a 14-13 lead. Later in the set, Brown, Kinya Tate and Emerson Wilson contributed kills to put the Tigers within position for a 1-0 lead in the match. Finally, Leanna Clement’s ball found Central’s floor, lifting Grand Junction to the set.
Central led wire-to-wire in the next set, starting with a diving kill by Gonzalez. Logan McCabe’s kill in the right corner and Miklos’ and McCabe’s ensuing collective blocks helped propel the Warriors to a 9-2 advantage. The Tigers clawed their way back to within 16-15, but two aces by Mason, a spike and another kill by McCabe, and another block by Miklos sealed the set for Central, 25-19.
Clement’s kill helped Grand Junction take a 3-0 lead in the third set, but Veronica Altop and McCabe’s kills helped Central rally for the lead. Gonzalez’s kill gave Central a 21-17 lead, but the Tigers rallied to tie it at 21-21, thanks partially to a kill by Harley Hutto. However, Central pushed its lead back to 24-21 and took the set when Hutto’s serve sailed long.
The Tigers took the fourth set thanks to two aces by Hutto, two blocks by Emerson Wilson and a set-sealing ace by Clement. However, After a couple of kills by Brown made it 2-1 in favor of Grand Junction in the final set, McCabe’s two kills, Gonzalez’s two aces and Mason’s kill sealed the match.
“We have more depth than I’ve ever had at Central and it’s super exciting to see three, four, five people in the same position that can go out there and make a difference on the court,” Sears said. “If we can get out of our own way mentally — sometimes, we give up on ourselves — then we have the skill and the players to go far this season.”
Boys Soccer
Miller Jones and Angel Mendez both scored two goals to lead the way for Grand Junction, which rolled to an 8-0 win over Central at Canyon View Park.
Luke Sturgeon, Blake Sturgeon, Mason Sanders and Bryan Aguirre also scored for the Tigers (2-0, 1-0 SWL) against the Warriors (0-2, 0-2 SWL).
Palisade 5, Moffat County 0: Rudolfo Dexter scored twice, including once from a penalty kick, to lead the Bulldogs to a home win over the Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1 Western Slope League) in their season and league opener.
Silas Ford, Amias Delgado and Juan Corona-Enriquez also scored for Palisade. Goalkeeper Enrique Clemente saved a penalty kick and kept a clean sheet.