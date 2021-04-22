Senior night for the Central High School volleyball team nearly ended before it began.
Hours before Wednesday night’s match with Grand Junction, the Tigers’ roster was decimated by COVID contact tracing. Grand Junction was missing eight players and two coaches, but didn’t cancel the match.
The Tigers (0-13, 0-7 Southwestern League) were missing half their varsity starters and played with a mix of varsity and junior varsity players in a 25-15, 30-28, 25-8 loss.
“Major props to Grand Junction for letting the match continue,” Central coach Brittany Adams said. “Kudos (to them) for letting our seniors have their night.”
Logan McCabe and Veronica Altop both had 11 kills for the Warriors (5-9, 2-6), who won more than one league match for the first time since 2015.
Kamryn Monroe had 20 assists, Bailee Ritterbush added 11 assists and had five aces and Rhyan Mason had 13 digs for Central.
Palisade 3, Battle Mountain 0: For the first time since 2018, the Bulldogs won the Class 4A Western Slope League title with a 26-24, 25-13, 25-16 victory over the Huskies.
Based on winning percentage, Palisade (10-2, 8-1 WSL) clinched the league title over Eagle Valley.
Kendyl MacAskill led the Bulldogs with 15 kills, four solo blocks and two block assists. Ella Steele had 13 assists, Magdalena Latek added eight digs and Caylee Chutka had three aces and eight digs.