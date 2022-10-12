Central’s Logan McCabe hits the ball over the net Tuesday in the Warriors’ 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Grand Junction. Below right, Central’s Rhyan Mason serves during victory. Bottom left, Grand Junction’s Averi Wagner tips the ball over the net.
Central's Logan McCabe goes up for a kill attempt Tuesday against Grand Junction.
Grand Junction's Chloe Hunter goes up for a kill attempt Tuesday against Central.
Grand Junction’s Averi Wagner tips the ball over the net for a point in Tuesday’s match with Central.
Grand Junction's Averi Wagner and Haydyn Bunnell combine to block a kill attempt by Central's Tiayla Holton on Tuesday.
Central’s Rhyan Mason serves Tuesday against Grand Junction.
Central's Emily Staats goes up for a kill Tuesday against Grand Junction.
Central's Aliana Stillson blocks a kill attempt by Grand Junction's Zoie Osborne on Tuesday night.
Central's Logan McCabe pass the ball to the front line Tuesday vs. Grand Junction.
Central's Logan McCabe goes up for a kill Tuesday against Grand Junction.
The Central High School volleyball team is starting to hit its stride on and off the court, and Logan McCabe is a big reason for that.
McCabe has starred for the Warriors this season. Through 12 games, the junior has 70 kills — more than double the second-most total on the team and ninth in the Southwestern League — and a kill percentage of 61.9.
In a year of ups and downs, McCabe sees growth in herself and the Warriors (4-8, 2-6 SWL).
“I feel like we had good team chemistry coming (into the season) and we had a really good summer … I think everything is falling into place,” McCabe said. “I think I have learned more about how to fundamentally change things up and how to keep the team going.”
McCabe pointed to the Warriors’ game against Durango last week. They were down by a sizable margin, she said, but the team rallied to make the match competitive.
Central lost that match and the team is banking on playing its best volleyball of the season to make a push for its first playoff appearance since 2010.
“Teams go through things but they come back. So even if we dig ourselves into a hole, we can get out of it,” she said.
But McCabe’s impact stretches far beyond pick-me-ups. She is a coachable hitter whose game is equal parts dynamic and powerful.
“She’s our hardest hitter, and it gets the girls going when she gets that big kill … She’s a captain and is one of our leaders out there,” Central coach Nicole Johnson said. “She is good at adjusting to sets and if a set isn’t going well, she figures out how to get a kill out of it.”
Johnson emphasized the diversity of McCabe’s skill set as something that sets the junior apart.
Power is nice and all, but it doesn’t fit every situation.
“She can hit the back corner of the other side of the court. If she can’t get a good hit, she can definitely hit that corner. She hits it wherever we ask her to hit,” Johnson said. “No matter how you get the point, it helps you win. We might play a team who has an amazing libero, a big kill isn’t always going to be there because a libero can dig it. So, a diverse hitter helps you find other ways to get a kill.”
That diversity was on display Tuesday night when McCabe, junior libero Rhyan Mason and senior setter Makenna Jaegar helped Central beat Grand Junction 25-14, 25-15, 25-16.
In the third set, the Tigers (2-14, 0-7) fought to a 16-16 tie. The Warriors then flipped a switch and scored the final nine points to win the set and the match.
Johnson hopes the victory is a sign of things to come for McCabe and the entire team.
“We still have 11 games to play, for us it’s midseason. So it’s nice to see the team start to come together. We go to Steamboat, and they’re ranked pretty high so we’ll see how we do against them, and we’ll use that to go into Dakota Ridge and then we’ll go to Pueblo West,” Johnson said. “I’m really hoping to win some games against good teams to get into the playoffs. That’s why I did the schedule the way I did. Get the bonding done, get the skill work done, get the flow work done and play most of our games at the end of the season so that we’re ready to go.”
For Grand Junction, Tuesday’s game marks an opportunity for players to build confidence and mental resilience.
The Tigers have faced adversity on and off the court and coach Tom Haas lauded his team for their fight.
“We’re ahead of where we have been with this team and we’re still young. We have 17 freshmen on this team,” Haas said. “...We haven’t rolled over. They don’t quit.”