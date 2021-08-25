After dropping two of the first three sets against North Fork, the Central High School volleyball team won the final two sets to win its season opener at home Tuesday night, 24-26, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 15-11.
Logan McCabe led the Warriors with 13 kills. Rhyan Mason recorded 22 digs, Malayan Thomas had five aces, Makenna Jaeger had 16 assists and Arianna Mikolos had seven blocks.
Glenwood Springs 3, Grand Junction 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-22): Lexi Heley had two blocks with four kills and Jordan Brown had seven assists with four digs for the Tigers (0-2), who fell at home to the Demons (1-2).
BOYS GOLF
Montrose shot a 237 as a team to tie for third and Palisade shot a 245 to finish seventh at the Eagle Valley Invitational at Gypsum Creek Golf Course. Basalt (230) and Vail Mountain (232) took first and second, respectively.
Individually, Montrose's Noah Richmond shot a 77 to finish fifth, five strokes behind the event's winner, Jake Crawford of Eagle Valley. Montrose duo Connor Bell and Jake Legg tied Palisade's Alex Morrall for an 11th-place finish at 80. Montrose's Liam Beshoar (81) tied for 14th. Cedaredge's top finisher was Brysen Harris, who tied Palisade's Blake Hooker for 18th with scores of 82.
BOYS TENNIS
The Fruita Monument boys tennis team swept Central 7-0 at Canyon View Park.
All of the Wildcats’ wins came in straight sets with No. 1 singles player Ryan Davis needing a second-set tiebreaker to get past the Warriors’ Corban St. Peter.
Fruita’s top three doubles teams — Coltan Gechter and Trevor Heer (No. 1), Jack Fry and John Miller (No. 2), and Jeremy Heer and Evan Prosser (No. 3) — all improved to 3-1 this season.