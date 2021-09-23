Central volleyball team tops Basalt SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Sep 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Logan McCabe's 13 kills and Ariyanna Mikolos' 13 total blocks highlighted the Central High School volleyball team's 25-19, 25-18, 25-23 win at Basalt on Wednesday night.Ryan Mason had 25 digs, Sophie Litzen had nine assists and Ali Stillsom added five kills for the Warriors (2-5) against the Longhorns (7-3). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Kill Sport Assist Digs Basalt Ali Stillsom Sophie Litzen Ryan Mason Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section +2 Wyoming punter Ralph Fawaz has helped elevate Cowboys special teams Packers bask in energy of full Lambeau Field for first time since 2019 +3 Return to Logan a 'business trip' for former Utah State assistants Frank Maile and Stacy Collins Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking A new home for heart health