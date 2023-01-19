Central’s Tyler Ziek, top, pins Grand Junction’s Eli Schultz in 31 seconds in the 190-pound match Wednesday in the Warriors’ 66-12 victory. Ziek, who wrestled at 170 last season, is much more comfortable at 190 and is ranked eighth in Class 5A. Ziek, below, has consistently placed high at tournaments this season.
Central’s Tyler Ziek celebrates Wednesday after pinning Grand Junction’s Eli Schultz in 31 seconds in the 190-pound match.
Central's Jordyn Willie, right, battles Grand Junction's Colton Romero on Wednesday in the 138-pound match.
Central's Nick Cady, top, controls Grand Junction's Conner Kinser on Wednesday in the 144-pound match.
Central's Devin Hickey battles Grand Junction's Dominic Jones in the 165-pound match Wednesday.
Central's Amtorres Vargas, top, controls Grand Junction's Trey LeFebre on Wednesday in the 157-pound match.
Central's Jaysten Sanchez takes Grand Junction's Dalton Dimick to the mat Wednesday in the 175-pound match.
Central's Jaysten Sanchez controls Grand Junction's Dalton Dimick on Wednesday night in the 175-pound match.
Central's Hassin Maynes, left, def Grand Junction's xxxxxx in a 132-pound match Wednesday in the Warriors' victory.
It takes a bit for Central High School’s Tyler Ziek to open up.
As his friend Nick Matthews said, Ziek may be shy at first but he blossoms once he’s comfortable. In his senior season, Ziek has bloomed into one of the top wrestlers on one of the top teams in Class 5A.
“I originally started wrestling to get better at football,” said Ziek, who has been wrestling for six years. “It’s become my whole life. All of my friends are on the team, it’s become a family.”
Ziek has become a harder worker because of his time on the mat. He understood the need for hard work before high school, he said, but his time with the Warriors has shown the true value of that. He’s in the process of experiencing the results of that hard work right now.
Ziek wrestled at 170 pounds last season but staying at that weight was difficult. He cut weight to stay in that ballpark, which added stress.
Sick of trying to maintain the lower weight, he opted to move to a more natural 190 class. But jumping weight classes isn’t as simple as a declaration. In order to build on his state championship appearance last year, Ziek had to hit the weight room much more often.
“It’s easier because you’re not starving yourself and you feel better but now you’re facing stronger guys. That doesn’t change my approach, I just had to get stronger,” Ziek said. “I was hitting the weight room two hours a day every day.”
Bulking up wasn’t easy, but Ziek has always felt supported by his teammates. Matthews has been with Ziek every step of the way since they first met as eighth graders. They started wrestling each other for practice, even though Ziek weighs a good 30-40 pounds more than Matthews.
The two bonded in the wrestling room, putting in hours on days off to hone their skills.
That led to them becoming good friends outside of wrestling. They make sure to get a good day of sledding in once a year near Ziek’s home in Whitewater. But they also bond in other teenager-friendly ways.
“Shoot, most of the time it’s just, ‘Hey, wanna go to Taco Bell?’ And we’re just there eating too much and regretting it the next day,” Matthews cracked. “Tyler’s just an overall great guy. No matter what time of night, if my truck breaks down he’ll come out and help me.”
Matthews has seen his friend come out of his shell on and off the mat.
Now, the fruit of Ziek’s labor is starting to pay off.
Ziek is ranked No. 8 in Class 5A by On the Mat and has consistently earned a place on the podium at tournaments this season. He won his bracket last week at the Rodriguez Tournament of Champions in Centennial, finished second at the Leo Rex Tournament in Littleton on Jan. 7 and finished third at the Warrior Classic in December. All but one of his wins at the Warrior were by pin, and he downed Moffat County’s Billy Lawton in the third-place match in 4 minutes, 42 seconds.
On Wednesday, Ziek helped propel the Warriors to a 66-12 dual win over Grand Junction. Ziek pinned his opponent, Eli Schultz, in 31 seconds.
“I’ve put in a ton of time over the past few years and I’m finally starting to see all the hard work pay off,” Ziek said. “I started feeling that this season and when I finished third. I knew my opponent was really tough but I just outworked him to get the pin and help the team finish second.”
Ziek is focused on placing at state in February and is hoping to wrestle for CSU Pueblo where he wants to study engineering.
No matter where he goes, he’ll always be a Warrior.
“There are times where it gets hard but I never thought about quitting,” he said. “I rely on my team to push me.”
Girls Basketball
Grand Junction’s offense couldn’t match its defense in a 46-18 home loss to Eagle Valley.
The Tigers (0-12) held the Demons (4-6) to 10 or fewer points in each of the first three quarters. But the Tigers never scored more than eight points in any of the first three quarters.
Boys Basketball
Grand Junction fell to Eagle Valley 67-57 at home on Wednesday.
The Tigers had a 33-30 lead at halftime before the Devils came storming back.
Grand Junction's top scorers were Will Applegate with 12 points and Jake Stanfield with seven.