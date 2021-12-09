High school football players are routinely encouraged by their coaches to compete in wrestling in the offseason so they can build strength.
For two Central High School players, they’re excelling on the gridiron and the mat.
On the Mat, a site that has its fingers on the pulse of Colorado prep wrestling, listed Javian Hernandez, an offensive and defensive lineman, fifth in the Class 4A 220-pound preseason rankings. Meanwhile Devin Hickey, Central’s quarterback landed, at the sixth spot at 160.
There isn’t much time off between the seasons, so football players need to stay in shape and do whatever wrestling workouts they can during the season.
That’s a bit of a challenge given training for the two sports is very different.
“In football, it’s not as much moving around. In wrestling, we’re moving around all of the time,” Hernandez said. “During the season, I would try to run a lot and stay in shape for wrestling.”
But the skills translate well, especially for a lineman. Both require strength and strategy, and Hernandez said wrestling helps his tackling skills.
Last year was Hernandez’s first back on the mat after he took his freshman year off. He missed the sport, and celebrated his return by qualifying for the state tournament.
Hernandez lost his opening match at state, but bounced back to win his next two matches before losing in the third-place match against Vista Peak’s Donovan Jarmon.
“The wrestler who I faced at state last year, I feel like I could beat him now. No doubt,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez worked hard in the trenches for the Central football team, earning honorable mention honors on the All-Northern 2 Conference team. He helped propel the Warriors to a 4-6 campaign one year after going winless.
Now that he’s all healed up, Hernandez has big expectations for the wrestling season.
“I just love competing. I love proving to everyone that I’m better. Football is awesome but it’s a team sport. Out here it’s all on me,” Hernandez said. “I’m expecting a lot of good competition. I’m ready to build off last year, make it to the state tournament and hopefully take the title.”
While defensive lineman or linebackers are a common site in a wrestling room, a quarterback putting on a singlet isn’t the norm.
Hickey is following in the footsteps of former Central quarterback EJ Barrera, who won an individual state title in 2017.
One of the biggest advantages Hickey sees in wrestling isn’t so much the physical growth or demand, but the mental one.
“Not a lot of people want to cut weight to get ready for wrestling. They look at it and think it’s too hard. And just getting to the weight takes a lot of hard work,” Hickey said. “In wrestling, you have to be disciplined to win. In football, you have to be disciplined to be a good leader.”
Hickey, a first-team All-Conference selection on the gridiron, took about 10 days to heal up from the rigors of the football season, then the senior started getting ready for the wrestling season.
At the Maverick Duals last weekend, Hickey squared off against Moffat County’s Michael Voloshi, ranked fifth in 3A at 160. Hickey won 5-2.
“I’m best at not giving up,” he said. “I love being here with friends and going out there and beatin’ up on someone.”