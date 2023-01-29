Central wrestling continues to dominate their opponents at tournaments.
The Warriors won their third straight tournament, capturing the team title Saturday at the Mile High Classic at Thomas Jefferson High School.
The 21-team tournament featured Central, ranked seventh in Class 5A in the latest On the Mat rankings, Thompson Valley, ranked second in 4A, and Fort Lupton, ranked fifth in 3A. The Warriors’ total of 232 points bested Thompson Valley’s 193.5 and Fort Lupton’s 192.
Central had two individual champs — Eli Hernandez at 106 pounds and Hassin Maynes at 132. In addition, five Warriors finished second: J.P. Espinosa (113), William Dean (126), Dagen Harris (150), Devin Hickey (165) and Jaysten Sanchez (175).
The seventh-ranked Hernandez beat Fort Lupton’s Donovan Birmingham 4-0 in the championship match. Hernandez won both his quarterfinal and semifinal matches with pins.
Maynes, ranked fifth in 5A at 132, had three pins in his first four matches — all 64 seconds or less — and won his other match by an 18-2 technical fall. Maynes didn’t have to wrestle to win the title as Pueblo Centennial’s Jason Soto was forced to injury default.
Tyler Ziek (190) finished third for the Warriors and Jordyn Willie (138) and Nick Matthews (144) both placed fifth.
Fruita places third in Utah
Geno Gallegos, Dylan Chelewski and True Tobiasson all took second for Fruita Monument, which finished third at the Davie Swensen Invitational in Hyrum, Utah. The Wildcats scored 195 points to finish behind Juab, Utah (325.5) and Mountain Crest, Utah (253.5).
Gallegos, ranked 10th in Class 5A at 106, won both his quarterfinal and semifinal matches by pin before injury defaulting in the final.
Chelewski, the second-ranked wrestler in 5A at 157, also pinned his way to the final before losing a 17-1 technical fall to Idaho’s Ryker Gibson, who only has one loss on the season.
Tobiasson, ranked second at 175, lost 9-3 to Will Harmon of Juab, Utah in the championship match.
LJ George (120), Braxton Romero (132), Orin Mease (144), Trent Targett (165) and Tatum Williams (215) all finished third for Fruita. Also for the Wildcats, Bayley Blum (144) and Bryce Nixon (15) both finished fourth and Braxton Stewart (113) and Michael Leon (126) were sixth.
Girls Wrestling
The District 51 Phoenix got to size up three of the other ranked teams at the Chatfield War Horse Invitational. Including the Phoenix, four of the top 13 teams in the latest On The Mat rankings were are the tournament — top-ranked Chatfield, No. 2 Discovery Canyon, No. 6 District 51 and No. 13 Fort Lupton.
Chatfield won the team title, Discovery Canyon was second and the Phoenix took third. Laylah Casto (190) led the way for District 51 with a third-place finish. Apollonia Middleton (135), Laurel Hughes (140) and Kenya Contreras (145) all finished fourth, Mollie Date (130) and Shyle Tuzon (155) were fifth and Jacy Stewart (120) and Rya Burke (235) finished sixth.
Girls Basketball
Central 61, Eagle Valley 32: The Warriors (9-6) were buoyed by three stellar performances en route to a rout of the Devils (6-8) at home.
Alex Wagner, Brynn Wagner and Krystyna Manzanarez each scored 13-plus points in the win. Alex had 16 thanks to a pair of 3-pointers and going 6 of 7 from the free-throw line, Brynn scored 13 with a trio of 3s and Manzanarez had 19 points with four 3s.
The game was never in doubt as Central led 24-8 after the first quarter and 47-20 at halftime.
Boys Basketball
Central 66, Eagle Valley 50: A big second quarter lifted the Warriors (13-4) past the Devils (7-9). Up 12-11, Central outscored Eagle Valley 21-8 in the second quarter.
Jackson Amos led Central with 20 points and four 3s. Braylen Scott scored 15 points and Santana Martinez added 13.
Girls Swimming
Grand Junction finished second at the five-team Demon Winter Invite in Glenwood Springs.
Whitney Stortz won the 100-yard freestyle after she touched the wall in 55.79 seconds. That was a 1.81 second improvement on her previous best and qualifies her for state. Stortz placed second in the 200 freestyle with a mark of 2:06.94, which is more than three seconds faster than her entry time.
Stortz was on the 200 free relay team with McKinley Baum, Ryan Pomeroy and Mallory Cawood that placed second. The 400 freestyle relay team of Stortz, Cawood, Kylee Mull and Olivia Langner shaved 4.22 seconds off of their time to finish second, as well.
Abby Price won the 50 freestyle in 27.24 seconds, placed third the 100 backstroke and placed third with the 200 medley relay team with Mull, Langner and Emily Hardin.
Other top individual finishers were Leah Talbot (third in 100 breast stroke), Cawood (second in 100 butterfly, fourth in 200 freestyle), Hardin (fourth in 100 breast stroke) and Langner (third in 50 freestyle).