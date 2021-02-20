Both of the Central High School wrestling teams’ matches Friday night ended in identical 39-30 scores. The first match was a victory for the Warriors over rival Grand Junction and the second was a loss to Eagle Valley.
The Tigers led Central 18-9 after Andrew Leyba (No. 5 at 120 pounds in 5A) pinned Dominik Ortiz in 1 minute, 10 seconds. The lead again stretched to nine, 27-18, after Kieran Thompson, No. 2 at 145, pinned James Montoya in 43 seconds.
However, at 152, Central’s Jaysten Sanchez earned a 5-3 decision over 5A No. 11 Cale Moore. That effort, combined with Davian Sandoval (No. 2 at 126 in 4A) pinning Colton Romero as well as victories by Javian Hernandez (220) and Nick Matthews (132) lifted the Warriors to victory.
Resting Thompson and Leyba, and down wrestlers at four other weight classes, Grand Junction also lost to Eagle Valley 52-0.
Against Eagle Valley, Central’s Sandoval pinned his opponent in 42 seconds and Matthews (132), Devin Hickey (160), Tyler Ziek (170) and Hernandez (220) all won by decision.
Palisade splits: Palisade hosted Paonia and Durango, beating the former 50-15 and losing to the latter 39-33.
In the Paonia dual, Keyton Young (No. 8 at 120 in 4A), Judah Guajardo (No. 4 at 132), Tyrus Despain (106), Xavier Wandell (113), Zach Barnett (170) and Dawson David (182) all pinned their opponents to lift the Bulldogs to victory.
Paonia’s wins came from Reagan Todd (No. 7 at 145 in 2A) over Nathan Bollinger, Anthony Miller (No. 1 at 220) pinning Angelo Guarente and Omni Jurdkins (285) pinning Caleb Castro.
Against Durango, Young, Lodan Head and Despain pinned their opponents. With the dual tied at 33-33 going into the final match at 113, the Demons’ Jacob Fenberg pinned Wandell.
Boys Basketball
Jaden Jordan led the way with 19 points De Beque, ranked second in Class 1A rolled past Olathe 52-39. The Dragons (7-1, 6-1 2A/1A Western Slope League) led 33-12 at halftime and cruised from there.
Wes Ryan scored 16 points and Dillon Hurst added 11 in dropping the Pirates to 2-5 (2-4 WSL).
Caprock Academy 55, Paonia 30: No. 15 Caprock (8-1, 7-1) routed host Paonia (0-8, 0-7 WSL) to stay in contention for the league championship.