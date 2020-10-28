It’s only fitting that the Central High School softball team’s middle infield of Myah Arrieta and Mya Murdock finish their careers recognized as two of the best players in Colorado.
Arrieta, who hit .603 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 36 RBI, and Murdock, who doubled and scored the only run in the Warriors’ upset of then-No. 1 Rock Canyon in the state tournament quarterfinals, were both selected to the nine-player CHSAAnow.com Class 5A All-State first team.
It’s the first time Central has had two first-team all-state players in Scott Else’s 12 years as the Warriors’ coach. Together, they led the Warriors to their seventh straight Southwestern League title and to the Class 5A state Final Four.
“I heard it from my mom today,” Murdock said of the all-state honor. “That’s awesome, and then my coach texted me and said he was really happy for us two.”
They’re both being recruited by college softball coaches, and can add this latest honor to their resumes.
“Of course, everyone’s dream is to be an all-state player,” Murdock said. “That was one of my goals at the beginning of the season. It’s amazing to be all-state, just to make it up there was amazing. It’s the biggest achievement you can get.”
Arrieta, the SWL player of the year who also made the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports all-state first team, was a tough out all season as well as part of Central’s outstanding defense.
“It feels great that all my time and effort in softball was worth all the work,” she said. “It’s just a great feeling, we had such a great year.”
Junior Kennedy Vis, who pitched the Warriors past Legend in the first round of state, then shut out the Jaguars in the quarterfinals, made the honorable mention all-state team. Vis finished the season with 72 strikeouts to only seven walks.
Grand Junction senior catcher Emilie Angel, who hit .395 and led the Tigers with 18 RBI, also made the Class 5A honorable mention team.
Pitcher/infielder Nikki McGaffin, who led Fossil Ridge to the state title, was voted the player of the year in Class 5A, with Fossil Ridge’s Dave Philop the coach of the year.
In Class 4A, senior first baseman Niviya Rivera of Palisade, who hit .500 with 23 RBI and led the Bulldogs to the state playoffs, made the honorable mention team along with Abigail Bonuales of Rifle and Ava Symanski of Eagle Valley.
Delta’s Keely Porter, a senior catcher/infielder, made the second team in Class 3A, with Basalt senior Maya Lindgren, Cedaredge seniors Jamie Meyer and McKayla Meyer and Delta senior Kelsie Sandoval all earning honorable mention honors.