Central High School pitcher Luke Brown allowed only one hit Tuesday in a 6 1/3-inning effort for the Warriors baseball team, who defeated Grand Junction 8-0 at Suplizio Field.
Alex Taylor and Cooper Ross both had two-run hits for the Warriors (2-2, 1-0 Southwestern League), and Ryan Pinneo scored three runs on two hits. Grand Junction fell to 2-3 (0-1 SWL).
Fruita Monument 6, Montrose 0: Jacob Weaver threw a complete game for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0 SWL), holding the Indians (2-1, 0-1 SWL) to four hits.
Tucker Buniger had three hits for Fruita and scored three runs. Cort McDaniel and Jack Dere both had two RBI.
Palisade wins twice: The Bulldogs (4-1, 4-0 Western Slope League) won a home doubleheader over Eagle Valley, 15-0 and 23-4, with Cooper Narenkivicius throwing a five-inning perfect game in the first game.
Narenkivicius’ flawless outing was complimented by three hits, three RBI and three runs by Brett Rozman; two hits, three RBI and two runs by Ryder Mancuso; and two hits, two RBI and two runs by Aidan Bevan.
In the second game, Palisade jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the top of the first inning and cruised from there. Mancuso drove in six runs on four hits, scoring three runs. Melesio Perez also had four hits, driving in four runs and scoring three times. Rozman was the Bulldogs’ third player to reach four hits, adding an RBI and three runs. Josh Zotto’s three hits resulted in two RBI and he scored three runs.
Narenkivicius’ perfect game was followed by a three-hit, two-RBI, three-run effort at the plate in game two. Colin Rice hit a three-run home run.
GIRLS GOLF
Durango won yet another event on the Western Slope, finishing with a team score of 262 in the Wildcat Invitational at Adobe Creek Golf Course. Fruita (288) finished third behind Gunnison, Montrose (295) was fourth, Palisade (321) was fifth and Grand Junction (351) was eighth in the nine-team tournament.
Eagle Valley’s Kylee Hughes was the individual champion at 2 over par 74. The top local finisher was Fruita’s Kenda Abbott at 93. Fruita’s Cierra Noetzelmann and Montrose’s Siera Mihavetz tied for 10th at 97. Fruita’s Jocelyn Cutshall and Montrose’s Grace DeJulio tied for 12th at 98.
Montrose’s Savanah Piquette placed 14th at 100. There was a four-way tie at 15th (102) between Montrose’s Giana Amundson, Fruita’s Kylie King, and Palisade’s Ally Seriani and Kenzie Rewold.
GIRLS TENNIS
Emma Aubert won at No. 1 singles, Emma Thompson won at No. 2 singles, Natalie Hanks and Kylie Hanks won at No. 1 doubles, and Lizzie Ballard and Emma Rose won at No. 2 doubles to help Grand Junction edge Fruita 4-3 at Canyon View Park.
The Wildcats’ victors were Jaidyn Maynard at No. 3 singles, Julia Williams and Mandi Runyan at No. 3 doubles, and Abby Hawkins and Emily Richardson at No. 4 doubles. Grand Junction moved to 6-1 (4-1 Southwestern League) and Fruita fell to 5-1 (4-1 Southwestern League).
BOYS LACROSSE
Parker Stanfield and Chase Vanderhoofven both scored three goals, Gavin Mottram and Jack Mottram each scored two goals, and Grand Junction won 11-5 at Durango to improve to 1-1 in the Class 4A/5A Mountain League.
Fruita 16, Montrose 5: Tony Farber scored six goals and assisted on three more to lead the Wildcats to a season-opening win at Canyon View Park. Jeremy Rice scored three goals and added three assists. Carter Stephens also had a hat trick and assisted on two more goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Freshmen Aleah Danner and Kendall Roehm both scored twice and junior Maryn Brown scored twice with an assist as Fruita won its season opener over Durango 8-4 at Fruita 8/9 School. Lindsay O’Connor and Addy Stehman also scored for Fruita and Savannah Turner forced five turnovers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Laney Laffler scored twice, including a goal assisted by Gracie Lyman, as Grand Junction won 2-1 at Montrose. The Tigers moved to 1-1 in the Southwestern League and the Indians fell to 0-1.
Central 4, Delta 1: The Warriors won their season-opener on the road at the Panthers (0-2). No statistics were available.