Liana Bryant dribbles and shoots a soccer ball as well as anyone in the Grand Valley.
When she has space and just a defender or two chasing her down, Bryant will work her magic and leave them sitting on the grass.
That’s just what Bryant does, and she has buoyed the Central High School girls soccer team to a 4-2 start.
She’s quiet on the field and in the classroom but she lets her play and grades do the talking.
“I’ve coached her and have her in class. She works so hard, she’s a great student and a great player,” coach Conor Beach said. “I’ve been coaching girls for a few years and high school since about 2007. She’s the best striker I’ve ever coached.”
Bryant is from Pennsylvania, about an hour outside of Philadelphia. Bryant’s family moved to Western Colorado when she was about 3 years old so that her dad could get a job in the oil fields.
She also plays basketball and competes in track and field, but her heart has always belonged to the world’s game.
“I think scoring in soccer has always been really cool to see and how the tension builds up,” Bryant said. “And running is also fun.”
It’s obvious Bryant loves to score because she does a lot of it.
In the five games in which stats are available, the junior has scored nine of Central’s 12 goals. She scored seven in 10 games last season.
She had two goals in Central’s 3-0 win against Grand Junction on Wednesday. It opened Central’s Southwestern League season with a win and was the program’s first over Grand Junction in five years.
On the first goal, she used some fancy footwork to create enough space between her and defenders so that she could take a mid-range shot. That gave the Warriors an early 1-0 lead.
Later in the second half, Bryant faked out the Grand Junction goalkeeper with some moves that gave her an empty net in which to score.
It’s important to note that high school soccer isn’t at the same speed and competitiveness of club soccer. Club is how you get recruited and high school keeps you in shape and helps you hone your craft.
The Warriors finished only 1-9 in a shortened 2021 season. Now, they are two wins away from the program’s most single-season victories since 2018 and three away from the most since 2010.
This year’s improvement is in part because of the roster-wide growth. The Warriors are mostly underclassmen and already show promise, Bryant said.
“We have a lot of good freshmen,” she said. “And since a lot of these girls come from club, they know what to do, where to go and they always hustle to everything.”
Bryant has also worked on her game.
“I know that I can just dribble around people because I’m faster than them and use my footwork to get around them rather than speed,” she said. “That can be tough because you get in your own head. You think you’re going to do one thing but then you end up tripping over the ball. So, I think it’s more being in the moment and going at someone.”
Bryant has her sights set on playing at the next level. She has eyed some colleges out east and even abroad.
Whichever school lands her, Beach thinks they’re getting someone special.
“I’m doing my part and writing coaches and sending out game film of her,” Beach said. “She works so hard and does whatever it takes to help the team win.”