What’s the best way to bounce back from a blowout? Blow out your next opponent.
That’s what the Central High School football team did in a 55-6 win over Greeley Central on Friday at Stocker Stadium.
The win helps ease the pain of a shutout the Warriors suffered last weekend and ends a four-game losing streak in which they scored 40 points.
“We had a great week of practice and it was just fun to see them come out and play how they did tonight,” coach Brandon Milholland said. “I was looking for a spark and we got a spark from a whole group of guys, that was awesome to see.”
The Central offense scored 20 points in the first quarter and 40 in the first half. Friday’s 55 points is the most Central has scored since October 2019.
Central wasted no time scoring. Quarterback Devin Hickey pitched left to Santana Martinez on 4th and 4 for a 6-yard gain on the opening drive. On the next play, Martinez took an outside run to the same side for an 8-yard gain and then swept right on second down to catch the defense off guard and score from 29 yards out.
Martinez again scored at the start of the second quarter on a 3-yard run and in the third quarter on an 11-yard scamper. Martinez had 84 yards on 13 carries in the game. Hickey ran for 32 yards and one touchdown on four carries and Antonio Atencio had eight carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. Kaine Thornton added a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Hickey had been playing with a bum ankle since Central’s win over Palisade on Sept. 2. He said Friday was the best it has felt since and, once again, he was able to run with power. In the second quarter, he rattled off a 12-yard run by running over two defenders in the process. That opened up Martinez who, with his mix of speed and power, complimented Atencio’s bullish running style.
Hickey praised his receivers and offensive line for helping the pass and run games thrive.
“It’s been a rough few weeks. We came out, had a great week at practice and just executed better,” Hickey said. “The pass is coming along a lot better than I thought it would. … I’ve always been able to throw the ball but we just started out as a running team.”
Milholland was all smiles after the offensive showing
“He had time to make the good decisions he made,” Milholland said. “With Devin healthy again, it’s like we have three backs in the backfield … It was fun to see him get healthy, make some of the runs that he made, run over some of the guys that he did. That reminded me of the Devin last year and the Devin we saw at camp last summer.”
The triple threat in the backfield also opened up the passing game, which Central (3-5, 1-1 Conference 1) has tried to get off the ground all season with varying success.
Hickey completed 8 of 13 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Hickey spread the ball around, hitting Jamarcus Cameron, Cam Redding, Jaxon Gohn, Johan Trevizo and Cash Walker in the game. Cameron had two catches for 48 yards, including a long 38-yarder in the second quarter, and Walker had three catches for 43 and two touchdowns.
“Especially with where we were at, this is a great feeling. Especially with our next two games as we try to make the playoffs,” Walker said. “We have a great receiving corps and our play calls have been great, too.”
Hickey’s first touchdown pass came in the first quarter. He broke free from a potential sack and hit Walker deep, who ran into the end zone with a defender latching onto him for a 23-yard touchdown pass.
“He was able to make one guy miss and a lot of times at the quarterback spot … you have to make one guy miss,” Milholland said. “It’s a part of our game that’s really coming along.”
The defense was equally impressive.
The unit held the Wildcats (1-7, 0-3) to minus-13 yards of offense in the first quarter and 132 in the game. Central also forced three turnovers.
In the first quarter, Wildcats quarterback In Zane Trujillo tried to throw a receiver who was more covered more than a kid beneath seven blankets. Christopher Grove picked off the pass and took it to the Greeley Central 8. Two plays later, Hickey scored from the 7 on a quarterback keeper. Tristan Dean recovered a fumble in the third quarter and James Montoya nabbed an interception in the fourth for the other two turnovers.
The Warriors didn’t surrender a first down until around the 6-minute mark in the second quarter.
“I think our kids just tackled better than we did a week ago,” Milholland said. “We worked on that, and you work on that all of the time, but I think it really sunk in this week.”