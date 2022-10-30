102022 cross country 3.jpg
Central’s Shalom Trowbridge, left, Alex Fisher, center, and Jackson Edwards, right, run in this Oct. 20 file photo. The senior trio helped the Warriors finish third at the Class 4A state meet Saturday, led by Trowbridge’s seventh-place finish.

 Scott Crabtree

Coaches expected 2022 to be a rebuilding season for the Central High School boys cross country team after it lost six of its top nine runners.

Turns out, the 2022 team finished with the program’s best state finish since Ted Leblow joined as a coach 10 years ago.