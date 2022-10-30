Coaches expected 2022 to be a rebuilding season for the Central High School boys cross country team after it lost six of its top nine runners.
Turns out, the 2022 team finished with the program’s best state finish since Ted Leblow joined as a coach 10 years ago.
The Warriors finished third at the state meet on Saturday at the Norris-Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs with 159 points, and senior Shalom Trowbridge finished seventh with a time of 15 minutes, 59.3 seconds. The only schools above Central were Niwot and Cheyenne Mountain, both with nationally recognized programs.
“We went into it with a deliberate plan. When you go into state, it’s exciting but you have to come into it with the right level of excitement,” Leblow said. “We focused on runners’ individual plans — what their plans were for the first mile and the second mile.”
Jackson Edwards placed 24th with a time of 16:33.4 and Alex Fisher was 30th in 16:41.6. The Warriors’ other finishers were Samuel Garmany at 54th in 17:15.3, Yishai Trowbridge at 62nd in 17:22.6, Nikolaos Cady at 77th in 17:41.1 and Alexander Mendoza at 112th in 18:25.4.
Leblow said the team’s plan was to have its top three runners finish at least in the top 30, and for the top five to finish in, at least, the top 60.
“(The key) is to get out but get out in a controlled manner. Get out in a decent position and don’t run too hard in the first mile,” Leblow said. “There’s a big hill after the mile and just after we get over the hill, that’s when the race begins and you start hunting people down.”
Trowbridge had been sick since regionals on Oct. 20 and was in bed for four days afterward. Trowbridge didn’t push it, and instead ran patiently as he passed runner after runner, Leblow said.
Trowbridge joined the Warriors as a junior after two years at Palisade. Leblow saw Trowbridge’s talent and “natural speed” early on, the coach said, and knew he would develop well.
Trowbridge is loved by the entire team and is a nice, unassuming kid.
“When he gets in a race, he flips that switch,” Leblow said. “You can see it in his eyes.”
Central wasn’t the only team from the valley to have a successful day in Colorado Springs. The Caprock Academy girls team turned heads in 2A.
The Eagles — who field a full girls team for only the third time — scored 99 points to finish fourth. Maddie Grossman placed 24th in 21:46 and Grace Grossman was 26th in 21:52.7. The other finishers for Caprock were Clara Most, 31st in 22:01.2; Taylor Skinner, 36th in 22:08.5; Isabella Witwer, 62nd in 23:37.9 and Devron Skinner, 60th in 23:51.1.
Lukas Olson was the lone Eagle in the boys race, placing 29th in 17:52.9 .
Fruita Monument had two runners in the 5A girls race. Ella Unrein finished 50th in 19:47 and Mackenzie Black was 70th in 20:3.9.
Class 4A
Montrose finished 14th in the boys race and 19th in the girls. The Red Hawks’ top three boys runners were Jonas Graff, 29th in 16:38.3; Elijah Echols, 56th in 17:17.6 and Zack Morris, 65th in 17:26.8. Montrose’s top three girls were Katie Dreitlein, 62nd in 20:57.6; Kenzie Bush, 67th in 21:04.6 and Millie Crane, 102nd in 21:52.3.
Rifle’s Ana Robinson finished 78th in 21:16.2 in the girls race.
Class 3A
Delta had two runners in the girls race and one in the boys. For the girls, Paige Kemeier finished 83rd in 21:57.6 and Shayla Curtis was 93rd in 22:05.3. For the boys, John A. Dexter finished 72nd in 18:19.7.
Class 2A
North Fork’s girls finished 12th with 211 points led by Jessica Black. The sophomore place second in 19:8.3. Black was 31.2 seconds out of first place but nearly a full 90 seconds ahead of third. The Miners’ other top finishers were Leah Vader, 70th in 23:53.1 and Allani Sullivan, 80th in 24:29.7.
Olathe’s boys team finished 18th with 284 points. Its top three runners were Benjamin Kamperman, 79th in 19:11.5; Connor Ripley, 84th in 19:20.4 and Mauricio Herrera, 85th in 19:22.1.
The Pirates’ girls team placed 11th with 197 points and lost a tiebreaker with Mancos. Their top three finishers were Analise Marin, 22nd in 21:29.5; Analee Saldana, 46th in 22:39 and Yadira Alcaraz, 55th in 23:13.7.
Rangely sent its boys team, which finished 16th with 248 points. The top three Panthers were James Talbot, 30th in 17:55.4; Andrew Dorris, 56th in 18:37.5 and Anthony Dorris, 95th in 19:41.
Wyatt Rollins was the lone Meeker runner. He finished 79th in 19:13.9.