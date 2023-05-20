Central’s Shalom Trowbridge, left, sprints to the finish line in the Class 4A boys 800-meter run Friday at the state track meet in Lakewood. Trowbridge finished second to Mead’s Tavon Underwood, right, one of the top sprinters in the state. Trowbridge was leading in the final 100 meters, but Underwood passed him with about 50 meters left.
LAKEWOOD — Over the past few years, there’s been a tradition that’s developed for the Central High School boys track team centered around the 800-meter run.
In 2017, while running at the St. Vrain Invite in Northern Colorado, Talon Berta broke Central’s school record for the 800. After the race, he was approached by previous record-holder Travis Fahrney — whose daughter was competing for Battle Mountain — and congratulated him for the achievement. Fast forward to 2019 and David Cardenas surpassed Berta’s mark, so Central track and field coach Ted Leblow got Berta on the phone to celebrate with Cardenas.
The torch was passed yet again on Friday, when Shalom Trowbridge turned in a personal-best time of 1 minute, 52.12 seconds, good enough for second place in the 800 at the high school state track and field championships at Jeffco Stadium. Leblow connected Trowbridge with Cardenas, who spoke after the race, and should that record fall again, in one year or 10, Leblow will do his best to connect Trowbridge with whomever sets the new mark.
“It’s this cool little tradition that we have now,” Leblow said. “It helps connect some of these guys who help push one another.”
Trowbridge finish the race in a three-man pack that kept the crowd’s attention across a nearly two-minute span. Mead’s Tavon Underwood — a high-end sprinter who had run the 800 only once this season — came roaring on during the second lap on to secure the victory. The time between him and third-place finisher Xzavier Campos of Coronado was almost exactly one second. Underwood was in third place after the first lap, moved into second place around the final 200 meters, then passed Trowbridge in the final 50.
Underwood is the classification’s top seed and favorite in the 100, 200 and 400, and won the 400 at the Nike Nationals indoor meet earlier this year. He committed to Kansas State earlier this month.
“Tavon Underwood was the unknown part of that race because he has that 46.6(-second) speed in the 400 but it made it an exciting battle,” Leblow said. “I know Shalom was bouncing with energy after that race because he knew what he was capable of in that race. You’d love to see him win it, but that was super exciting and well-deserved to see him compete like that.”
Trowbridge will compete in the 1,600 today, where he’s seeded ninth. Still, Leblow pointed to last season, when Trowbridge was seeded 17th in 800 and ended up placing third.
“It should be a pretty loaded field,” Leblow said of the 1,600. “With how competitive he is, that should be a motivating factor to keep him in the hunt.”
The Central boys are sitting in second in the team standings after the second day of the meet, behind only Windsor. Leblow said he likes to stress the team aspect of track, even if it’s largely an individual sport. This extends to relays and the team standings.
But one of the highlights for the coach is when the team aspect spills beyond school boundaries. Grand Junction’s Miller Jones traveled with Central athletes to compete at the Simplot Games in Idaho during the indoor season. Jones’ mom works at Central and several Central athletes could be seen cheering on their Tigers’ counterpart during his quest to win state championships in jumping events and the hurdles.
“It’s really cool to watch that support go beyond just who they go to school with and really include the whole Grand Valley,” Leblow said. “I love to see that level of selflessness.”
In other finals Friday:
Central
Cheyanne Hoffman finished ninth in the shot put with a throw of 32 feet, 11 inches.
Palisade
Olivia Langner finished 12th in the girls high jump by clearing 4-10.
Grand Junction
Lily Lofland finished 11th in the shot put with a toss of 32-6 3/4.
Caprock Academy
Clara Keddy finished 10th in the 2A girls 800 run with a time of 2 minutes, 30.8 seconds. Only 0.16 seconds behind her was teammate Grace Grossman.
Class 4A
The Montrose boys 4x100 relay team of Alonzo Leiba, Bohdan Walchle, Junior Rodriguez and Amaris Mora finished second in 1:27.3 — 1.5 seconds out of first place. Jonas Graff was 13th in the 800 run.
The Red Hawks’ girls 4x100 team finished fifth.
Class 3A
Delta’s 4x100 girls relay team of Gabrielle Huggins, Kylie Huff, Aadrey Fraser and Baylee Wilson finished third in 1:47.42. Huggins finished fifth in the long jump, Fraser tied for 13th in the shot put and the girls 800 medley relay team finished ninth. John Dexter finished seventh in the boys 800, the 4x100 boys relay team finished eighth and Clay Sandridge was eighth in the discus.
Charlie Miller of North Fork finished 18th in the boys 800 and teammate Malachi Deck was 13th in the discus.
Rifle’s Troy Mataia finished fifth in the boys discus. Sophia Craig and Triniti Johnson finished 14th and 16th, respectively, in the girls pole vaultand Jade Cunningham fouled in the triple jump.
Class 2A
Plateau Valley’s Genevieve Hill finished 16th in the girls 800 run and Meloni Miller was fourth in the discus with a toss of 113 feet, 9 inches.
The Cedaredge girls 4x100 relay team of Hailey Haues-Pursley, Kayla Mitchell, Kylee Terry and Lily Sinkay finished second in 1:47.51, only 1.44 seconds out of first. Elizabeth Brooks was second in the discus at 129-7, fewer than two feet behind first place. Carley Malinowski was third in the same event at 122-3. Also in the discus, Ayralin Hoffbauer finished 11th and Kacey Walck was 19th.
The Bruins’ boys 4x100 team finished ninth and Gideon Gilmore placed third in the boys shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 6¼ inches.
Jacob Doyle of Grand Valley won the boys shot put with throw of 50 feet, more than seven inches ahead of second place. The girls 800 medley team finished fourth and Kade Sackett was ninth in the boys 800 run.
Class 1A
De Beque’s Scottie Vines won his second straight high jump title, setting a 1A state meet record by clearing 6-10.