LAKEWOOD — Over the past few years, there’s been a tradition that’s developed for the Central High School boys track team centered around the 800-meter run.

In 2017, while running at the St. Vrain Invite in Northern Colorado, Talon Berta broke Central’s school record for the 800. After the race, he was approached by previous record-holder Travis Fahrney — whose daughter was competing for Battle Mountain — and congratulated him for the achievement. Fast forward to 2019 and David Cardenas surpassed Berta’s mark, so Central track and field coach Ted Leblow got Berta on the phone to celebrate with Cardenas.