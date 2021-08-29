Kennedy Vis threw a five-inning no-hitter Saturday to lead the eighth-ranked Central High School softball team to an 11-0 rout of Poudre in the Triple Crown Female Athletic Network tournament in Fort Collins. Vis struck out seven and issued only one walk in the win.
The Warriors (5-1) put up five runs in the second inning to take a commanding 8-0 lead and scored 11 runs on only seven hits, taking advantage of eight Poudre errors to score in each of the first four innings.
Central won its bracket in the tournament, defeating Carrolton, Georgia, 7-2 in its final game of the tournament. Central scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break open a one-run game. Olivia Litzen drove in three runs with a single and a double to lead the Warriors’ 13-hit attack.
Grand Junction was on the receiving end of Natalia Puchino’s four-inning perfect game, losing 12-0 to Severance in the FAN tournament. The Tigers were retired in order in each of the four innings, with Puchino striking out 10.
Resurrection Christian forfeited its game to the Tigers (2-5).
Ponderosa Tournament — Fruita Monument went 2-1 on the second day of the tournament, beating Liberty 9-7 and Heritage 11-6 before dropping a 3-2 heart-breaker to the host Mustangs.
On the day, Ava Stephens went 5 for 11, drove in three runs and hit one double, one triple and two home runs. Marisa Nehm also hit two home runs and added a double, and also picked up one pitching victory in the Heritage game.
Nehm and Chloe Padilla shared the pitching duties, with Padilla getting the win against Liberty, throwing 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Down 9-6 going into the fifth inning, the Wildcats scored twice in the fifth and added an insurance run in the sixth on a home run by Lauren Lee.
Fruita’s only loss came when Madisyn Smith hit a solo home run off Nehm in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie.
VOLLEYBALL
Fruita Monument only needed three sets to win at Lakewood, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21. The Wildcats (3-0) have not lost a set so far this season.
“Trinity Hafey and Avrie Waite played solid in the back row, Jillian Buck and BayLea Sparks are leading the offense with impressive kills, and Brady Thomason leads the way with several important blocks,” Fruita coach Michael Lans said. “Hayden Murray is setting well and adds several assists per set.”
Overland 3, Grand Junction 2: The Tigers fell to 0-3 with a 12-25, 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 15-13 loss to the Blazers. Jordan Brown led Grand Junction with four aces and 14 assists and Leanna Clement had 11 kills and 10 digs.
Palisade 3, Overland 1: Addie Ritterbush had 10 kills, 10 digs, five aces and two blocks as the Bulldogs (2-1) completed their season-opening three-game road trip with a victory over the Blazers. Ella Yanowich had 15 kills and 15 digs, Kyra Birch added nine kills and Ella Steele had 34 assists and four aces for Palisade.
BOYS SOCCER
Silas Ford scored four goals and Bill Hendryx had two goals and an assist in the Bulldogs’ 9-0 victory over Montezuma-Cortez to improve to 2-2. Garrick Holmes, Liam Ferguson and Alan Lopez also scored for Palisade (2-2).
Denver East 5, Grand Junction 0: The Tigers were dominated on the Front Range and fell to 1-3.
“The boys were very tired after four games in 10 days, and today’s game took a toll on the team,” Grand Junction coach Marcel Mavangulu said.
BOYS TENNIS
Doubles play carried Fruita Monument to a 5-2 victory over Bear Creek at Canyon View Park.
The Wildcats (5-2) swept the doubles matches to secure the team victory. The No. 1 team of Coltan Getcher and Trevor Heer won its first set against Eli Guevara and Reed Kaufman 7-5, and led the second set 5-1 when the Bear Creek duo was forced to retire.
Fruita’s three sophomore doubles teams at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 lost a combined total of two games in sweeping their matches, with Evan Prosser and Jeremy Heer winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. Junior Colby O’Day won his No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-0 over Alex Major. Ryan Davis pushed his No. 2 singles match to three sets, but lost 10-6 in the third-set tiebreaker.
Bear Creek 4, Central 3: The wins for the Warriors (0-3) at Canyon View Park were Caleb Repshire and Ryder Mancuso over Vince Dorton and Jon Benedict 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles; Parker Scott and Canaan Ross over Ian Harlan and Tony Vuong 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles; and Jonathan Balding and Shawn Freeborn over Nate Biglier and Logan Hummel 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 doubles.
FOOTBALL
Tallen Long completed 8 of 20 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in Plateau Valley’s 56-22 season-opening loss to Dove Creek.
Cale Etchaverry caught five of Long’s passes for 136 yards and both touchdowns and Bode Satterfield scored on a 21-yard run for the Cowboys. The Bulldogs bottled up Plateau Valley running back Dalton Crites, but he made his mark returning kicks, with 60 yards on six returns.
CROSS COUNTRY
Montrose’s Jonas Graff was the boys winner in the Basalt Longhorn Invitational, finishing in 17 minutes, 13.3 seconds. North Fork’s Alyster Birk (17:58.3) took third, De Beque’s Trevor Lewis (18:21) placed fourth, Montrose’s Elijah Echols (18:21.1) took fifth and Palisade’s Zenon Reece (18:29.8) was sixth. Grand Junction’s Thomas Berry (18:44.3) finished 10th.
The Indians were the boys team winner with a team score of 69, 18 points ahead of second-place Moffat County.
In the girls race, the top local finisher was Montrose’s Kenzie Bush, who finished in 21:07.1 to place sixth. Palisade’s Maddie Mohler (21:21.7) finished eighth, Delta’s Paige Kehmeier (21:48.7) was 11th and Montrose’s Olivia Cook (21:58.2) took 12th. Grand Junction’s top finisher was Riley Pope (23:01.6), who finished 20th.