Will Mello figures he’s going to ace his summer class project.
Mello is entering his sophomore year at Southern Utah University, and one of his summer online classes involved a community service project.
“The class is Community Engagement and Families, I’m an aspiring elementary school teacher,” Mello said. “The whole class is about fostering relationships between schools and communities, stuff like that. I was tasked to create a community engagement project.”
Mello, who is working for the Grand Junction Rockies this summer, went to his boss and pitched an idea to pair the Rockies with Challenger Baseball.
“I knew about Challenger Baseball through JUCO, my dad (Eric) is on the JUCO Committee so I kind of saw that relationship and I brought it up to (Mick Ritter and Matt Allen of the GJ Rockies), hey, do you think we could do something for them, a fundraiser, put out an awareness, anything like that?
“It just kind of got the ball rolling and everyone connected and it just worked out,” Mello said.
Friday evening, his project will come to fruition, with the Rockies and Rocky Mountain Vibes serving as buddies to 40 Challenger players in an exhibition game.
Fans with tickets to Friday’s game are urged to get to the ballpark early — the Challenger game starts at 5:15 p.m., with the Rockies and Vibes playing at 7 — to support the special-needs players.
Several years ago, Carma Brown, one of the directors of Challenger, contacted the Pioneer League about using the minor league mascots for the Challenger teams. Now, their uniform shirts are emblazoned with mascots from the various PBL teams.
Ritter, Allen and Brown sat down with Mello to discuss his project, and he was amazed by how many ideas they had. They settled on an exhibition game to raise local awareness about adaptive sports programs.
Brown jumped at the chance for the Challenger players to get on the field at Suplizio, and wanted to get as many players involved as possible. They ended up with 40, so two teams of 10 players will play the first inning, then the other two teams will take the field.
“What I’ve learned is, if you talk to the right people and if they really care about what they’re doing, they’ll be involved with the project as much as you are,” Mello said.
“They were spewing out all these amazing ideas. We sat down one day and I just laid out what I was thinking, basic ideas, and they just took it and ran with it. Carma and Mick both have relationships with Challenger and they’re passionate about it. It was great to see.”
The Palisade High School graduate wasn’t a Challenger buddy in high school, but when he was in middle school, he was a batboy for McLennan Community College during the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Through that connection, he was on the field with the Highlanders when they were Challenger buddies.
In planning Friday’s game, several of the Challenger players had a meet and greet with Rockies players and posed for promotional photos.
“It was great to see just how excited they were and how much they really wanted to be there and be with the guys,” Mello said.
Mello has documented the entire process, and once the game ends, he’ll write about how his project all came together and await his grade.
“I’m not really worried about my grade,” he said with a chuckle. “Once we got this thing going, my professor’s like, you’ve already got (an A).”
