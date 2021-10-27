High school runners who qualified for the State Cross Country Championships in Colorado Springs on Saturday will confront one more test — the unique and challenging 5-kilometer championship course in the shadow of Pikes Peak.
From a fast, downhill start to a U-turn at 400 meters to a pair of hill climbs (and descents), the state layout features a creek crossing and an agonizingly steep ramp up to the finish in the stadium-arena at the Norris Penrose Event Center.
“The course is a little bit of a loop to start, flat and downhill for the first mile,” Fruita Monument senior Kien Cogley said. “The first half of the second mile is uphill; then it goes downhill.”
Cogley qualified to return to the Class 5A state finals with a ninth-place finish in the Region 2 championships last week in soggy Littleton. He is the Wildcats’ lone state qualifier for the boys.
Jadyn Heil, Addison Eyre and Mackenzie Black will represent Fruita Monument in the Class 5A girls race in Colorado Springs.
Cogley said the last mile of the 3.1-mile state course turns uphill again before the final steep stretch into the finish arena.
“The creek; yes, there’s the creek,” Cogley said. “Last year, it was pretty dry so it was … no problem. But some years, there can be lots of water.”
The past several years have seen minimal flows in the creek but as recently as 2017, there was a substantial stream to test the runners’ footing at the state championships.
“I think it could be fun to run through the creek,” Cogley said. “But then you and your shoes are soaked.”
He said the runners will have a mass start this year, instead of starting in smaller waves like they did last year because of COVID-19 safety protocols.
“With … the mass start, you have a better idea of where you are,” Cogley said, adding that courses like the Anna Banana course at Snook’s Bottom helped prepare him for the state course. Cogley won the annual Anna Banana race this year, hosted by Fruita Monument High School.
“The hill (at state) is not as steep (as the Anna Banana hill), but it is a little bit more winding,” Cogley said.
The packed-dirt trail, however, is wide to allow for passing throughout much of the course, he said.
“There is a kind of a U-turn (400 meters from the start),” Cogley said “Before that turn, you need to get in position so you don’t get slowed up (in the 180-degree corner).”
He said he was pleased with his race at regionals, considering the slippery conditions.
“At regionals, it was a really tough course … mainly because it was really, really muddy,” he said. “So I just tried … to stay up front.”
He finished in 16 minutes, 24 seconds. Valor Christian’s Drew Costelow won in 15:26, and Valor dominated team scoring with 24 points. Perennial power Mountain Vista was second with 57.
“I’m excited this year,” Cogley said. “Last year, my first year there, I was really nervous.”
This year, he said, he’s ready to race.
“I’m feeling really good, and I’ve had good preparation,” Cogley said. “I definitely want to race smart. And I really want to race hard — this is my last high school cross country race.”
The state final also will be the final cross country race for Heil, a four-time state qualifier for the Wildcats. She finished 11th at state last season, and is coming off a third-place finish at the tough Littleton regionals last week.
Heil trailed only Valor Christian’s highly regarded Brooke Wilson and Keeghan Edwards.
Fruita Monument qualifier Eyre, a sophomore, placed 12th at the regional race; Black, a junior, was 14th.
“We really wanted to get the whole girls team to qualify, and we came so close,” Fruita Monument coach Jay Valentine said. “It was heartbreaking, but it’s also going to be an incredible experience for (the trio who qualified).”
He said all of the Fruita Monument runners have raced on the state course.
“That really helps because it is a very unique course,” Valentine said, adding that the complex nature of the layout allows for tactical racing. “You really can have a game plan there; there are places to push and places … to be patient. I like the course; it’s (designed) so you can gain a lot of places.”
He and the Wildcats will preview the course Friday to assess the conditions.
“With the hills, you have to run those right,” Valentine said. “And the finish has a really steep incline before you head into the arena. That’s where your legs will be screaming.”
Senior Heil, who amassed a number of meet victories this season, will be among the race leaders, according to Valentine.
“Jadyn will be up there mixing it up with the top runners,” Valentine said. “She’s looking forward to this week.”
She is more than familiar with the Colorado Springs course, heading into her fourth Class 5A state meet.
FOUR FOR SPENCE
Tristian Spence of Central High School qualified for her fourth consecutive trip to the Class 4A state championships.
“Tristian was really smart; she ran a great race at regionals,” Central coach Ted Leblow said. “We were running at 7,800 feet and there were sections that were really rough, ankle-turning rough.”
Spence, he said, navigated the treacherous conditions on the Evergreen course and finished second, behind only Glenwood Springs senior Ella Johnson at the Class 4A Region 1 race.
“Tristian was really methodical,” Leblow said after Spence worked her way up to fourth place after one mile.
After mile 2, she was up to second.
“She was closing the gap on Johnson down the stretch,” Leblow said.
Spence placed 11th last year in the 4A girls state championship race.
“This will be her fourth year there,” Leblow said. “There are no surprises on the course.”
Plus, the Central coach said, Spence is picking up confidence.
“She always races well at the end of the season,” Leblow said. “She ran well at the end of track season. And she’s running well now at the end of cross country season.”
Experience on the tricky track at state should provide a major boost for Spence as well as the Central boys team, according to Leblow.
STATE PACK
“I’ve got a team of boys, with every one of them except one, that has raced on that course … two, three, four times,” Leblow said of the Central squad that has embraced a pack-running mentality this season. “Familiarity with the course will definitely help.”
The Central boys finished second at regionals (78 points) behind Battle Mountain (41) with the entire team qualifying for state.
Jackson Edwards led Central, finishing ninth in 17:07.4.
Teammate Tyler Stogsdill was 10th with Jordan Leblow 14th, Billy Adams 21st, Alex Fisher 24th and Jake Harrison 36th.
“It wasn’t the best 1-to-5 spread we’ve had,” coach Leblow said. “But some of our guys were not feeling great.”
The nature of the Evergreen course also worked against their pack plans.
“The course made it hard to stay together,” the Central coach said. “It was very narrow and compact in places. There was singletrack for three-quarters of a mile … passing was impossible. But we did enough to be one of the top two teams.”
Leblow said the challenging course at Colorado Springs matches up to the Central running program.
“Our guys are used to a lot of up-and-down,” Leblow said, citing the Anna Banana course as well as summer training runs on mountain trails and the Mount Garfield trail.
“We’ve been there before,” Leblow said. “Really, it will be a test of mental toughness because everyone will suffer.”
The larger numbers at state (150 to 160 runners) also could help the pack-minded Central runners, Leblow said.
“The bigger the race, the more advantageous it is to have a tighter pack,” he said referencing the all-important scoring of a team’s top five runners. “This is also the seniors’ last race of the season; it’ll be fun to see where we are.”