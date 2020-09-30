Two significant changes to the high school state softball championships were announced Tuesday by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Effective immediately, rosters can expand from 12 to 15 players. That’s welcome news to coaches, who have been struggling with a lack of substitutes all season.
The second change is in the format of the state tournament, which will still be 16 teams, selected by the CHSAA Seeding Index (league champions receive an automatic berth).
Central, No. 6 in the RPI in Class 5A, and Palisade, No. 12 in Class 4A, will be in their respective state tournaments. Pairings will be announced Monday.
Instead of a one-day, single-elimination tournament for each of the three classifications (Class 3A, 4A and 5A) on Oct. 10 at Aurora Sports Park, the first round and quarterfinal games will be played at home sites, hosted by the higher seed.
First-round games are Oct. 6, unless teams agree to play Oct. 7. The quarterfinals are Oct. 8, with the semifinals and championship games Oct. 10 at Aurora Sports Park.
“We believe this will help with player safety, limit contact among large groups, as well as cut down on travel for some teams and allow more fans to celebrate their teams’ success,” said Bert Borgmann, a CHSAA assistant commissioner who oversees softball. “With capacity restrictions still in place, playing at home sites will allow for more fans for teams.”
In the event a team that has qualified for state is quarantined for COVID-19, that team’s games will be treated as a bye; no other team will move into the bracket.
Palisade 16, Eagle Valley 6: Melissa Carroll drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, who wrapped up an undefeated Western Slope League season.
Palisade took immediate advantage of the expanded rosters, using 14 players. Of Palisade’s 11 hits, only one was for extra bases, a leadoff double by Melanie Valdez that set up a four-run second inning.
Juliet Stoufflet, running for Valdez, Palisade’s starting pitcher, scored on an error on an errant pickoff throw to third base, Alicia Franco reached on a bunt single, with Trinity Hughes, who walked, racing around to third. Hughes scored on Ember Hopkins’ single to left field.
Franco stole second, advanced to third on Hopkins’ single and then stole home for a 5-1 lead.
The Bulldogs added one run in the third, two more in the fifth and put the game away with a six-run sixth inning.
Hopkins, Carroll, Niviya Rivera and Valdez each had two hits.
Valdez allowed six runs on 11 hits and struck out four in the complete game.
Palisade (12-2, 4-0 WSL) has a nonleague game at home Saturday against Cedaredge and will learn Monday who it plays in the first round of next week’s Class 4A state tournament.
Central 14, Montrose 0: Jenna Fraser had as many hits as she allowed, two, in the Warriors’ victory.
Fraser, Bailee Ritterbush and Kayla Coleman all had two RBI to lead Central (11-3, 7-0 Southwestern League).
Myah Arrieta added to her team-leading RBI total with a single in the Warriors’ eight-run second inning. Mya Murdock led off Central’s big inning with a solo home run.