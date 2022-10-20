There’s not much left to be said about the Denver Broncos’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The offense has been worse than last year, as has the offensive play-calling. The defense — particularly Pat Surtain II and Alex Singleton — looked fantastic and they don’t deserve the losses they keep taking.
At this point, it’s safe to call the season lost. According to the New York Times’ NFL playoff simulator, the Broncos have an 18% chance of making the playoffs. If you took a futures bet this week for the Broncos to win the Super Bowl, you’d get +7000 odds (70 times your original wager). Just winning the division is +2000 odds, behind even the abysmal Raiders.
So, it’s time to focus on next year. Put Russell Wilson on the shelf, where he belongs, apparently, with all these nagging injuries.
Here are four ways the Broncos can get the most value out of their players and prepare for next year (plus a bonus betting section):
Trade away Albert Okwuegbunam
The value for the Broncos tight end was overinflated to start the season and that became extremely clear during Monday night’s loss. The one exciting offensive play of the game was to Greg Dulcich, whose explosive athleticism and luscious locks present an immediate upgrade at the position. Eric Saubert is a markedly better blocker. There’s a little hype left surrounding Okwuegbunam and perhaps the Broncos can capitalize on it for a draft pick or depth offensive lineman.
Trade away Melvin Gordon
For the first time all year, head coach Nathaniel Hackett kept Gordon’s fumbling fingers far, far away from the football. It didn’t result in offensive success, but it limited the turnovers to the special teams unit. Latavious Murray was acceptable at 15 carries for 66 yards.
Gordon has a track record of explosive runs to go along with a penchant for coughing up the football. Perhaps there is a contender or two who could add Gordon to their stable and the Broncos could pocket a draft pick.
Gordon’s Twitter likes postgame, criticizing both the coaching staff and other backs on the team, made it clear that he doesn’t want to be in Denver.
Trade for Mitch Trubisky
The preceding headline nearly read “trade for Drew Lock,” but that might lead to an immediate drop in readership. Instead, the Broncos should secure the services of Trubisky.
If Wilson’s struggles can indeed be attributed to injury, the dude needs some time away. Maybe it’s two weeks, maybe it’s four. He needs to get his body and mind right, and this season is close to a lost cause.
Trubisky, who has been displaced by Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh, would offer slightly more stability and experience than Brett Rypian, without the ability to win too many games on his own and damage draft position.
Call Sean Payton
By all official accounts, Hackett was hired separate from an effort to woo Aaron Rodgers to Denver, but let’s connect the dots. Rodgers has consistently sung the praises of Hackett throughout his tenure in Green Bay. It’s clear the quarterback likes and values Hackett. But he stayed with the Packers.
Between Hackett and Wilson, it’s clear which ownership values more. They’ve paid Wilson. If this season continues to slide, there’s little doubt the Walton-Penner ownership will hit the reset button on Hackett and General Manager George Paton and find their own candidates for the jobs.
One such candidate is Payton, who spends his weekends in television studio comfort, rather than patrolling the sidelines. It’s extremely unlikely Hackett would be fired before the end of the season. But once it’s over, the former New Orleans Saints head coach could be an excellent fit.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
The Broncos are 1-point favorites at home against the Jets (a sentence I never thought would exist in my lifetime).
The over-under is also the lowest of the week, with the total sitting at 38. The Broncos have hit the under five out of six games this season.