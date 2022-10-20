There’s not much left to be said about the Denver Broncos’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The offense has been worse than last year, as has the offensive play-calling. The defense — particularly Pat Surtain II and Alex Singleton — looked fantastic and they don’t deserve the losses they keep taking.

At this point, it’s safe to call the season lost. According to the New York Times’ NFL playoff simulator, the Broncos have an 18% chance of making the playoffs. If you took a futures bet this week for the Broncos to win the Super Bowl, you’d get +7000 odds (70 times your original wager). Just winning the division is +2000 odds, behind even the abysmal Raiders.